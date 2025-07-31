Tua Tagovailoa Gives Up on Training Camp as Mike McDaniel Cuts Ties With Key Offensive Player

The Miami Dolphins are trying to flip the script this season. Under head coach Mike McDaniel, the team has shown flashes of brilliance. But postseason success? Still missing. In 2024, the Dolphins dropped to 8-9 and missed the playoffs for the first time under McDaniel. Their season ended with a painful loss to Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. And the biggest reason for the fall? Tua Tagovailoa’s health. The Dolphins’ starting quarterback has suffered three concussions in the last three seasons. That’s been a major red flag. But when Tagovailoa is healthy? Miami transforms. Just look at 2023 when he threw for 4,624 yards, 29 touchdowns, and led the league in passing. Still, one truth remains.

When Tua Tagovailoa is not on the field, Miami falls apart. Fans know it. Coaches know it. Even fantasy leagues know it. Now, heading into 2025, things feel different. Miami finally has a healthy roster. And at training camp, Tagovailoa just reminded everyone why he’s QB1. On July 30, Dolphins insider Omar Kelly offered a glowing review of Tagovailoa’s training camp. “He’s turned up the volume on his consistency,” Kelly said. “No wasted throws. No steady diet of checkdowns. Just efficiency every single day.” Sounds great, but what’s driving this shift? You might think it’s the play results at training camp, but that is not the case.

Tua Tagovailoa looked sharp again at Dolphins training camp. He hasn’t thrown an interception in seven straight practices. That’s impressive, right? But he does not focus on that. When reporters asked him about the streak, Tagovailoa downplayed it. “I’m not thinking too much about if I throw an interception or if I don’t throw an interception in camp,” he said. “You just want to see how consistent you can be with the plays that you’re given.” So what is he focused on?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tua Tagovailoa 🇦🇸🇼🇸 (@tuaman)

The quarterback said he sets two or three personal goals before every practice. They’re private, and he didn’t reveal exactly what they are. But he was honest about how things went that day. “I could tell you two of the three things I did not do really well today,” he admitted. That’s a very different approach from earlier in his career. Back then, he said he judged his performance based on completions, touchdowns, or interceptions. But not anymore. “It’s not result-oriented,” he explained. “Because I know for myself what I wanted to get done and I wasn’t able to get that done today.”

It’s clear that Tua Tagovailoa has grown. He’s no longer chasing highlight stats in practice. He’s focused on becoming a more complete quarterback. That mindset could make all the difference. And the Dolphins seem to be looking for a similar experienced mindset as they just made a small but telling move on offense. They swapped one inexperienced offensive lineman for another. With the O-line still a question mark, that kind of roster shuffle could matter more than it seems.

Mike McDaniel adds more experience to Tua Tagovailoa’s OL

While Tua evolves mentally and physically, Mike McDaniel has not been sitting still. As the pressure from expectations keeps rising, the head coach just made a key change up front. The Dolphins swapped out two backup offensive tackles. But this could matter more than it seems. Obinna Eze, who just signed with the team, is now on injured reserve. In his place, Miami added Jalen McKenzie, another undrafted player trying to stick in the league. So, how does this move make sense so close to the new season?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Let’s break it down. Eze had bounced around since entering the league with the Detroit Lions in 2022. He spent time on the practice squads of the Lions, Steelers, and Jets. In college, he was a steady presence, starting 31 games at Memphis and 12 at TCU. McKenzie, meanwhile, has had an even wilder ride. Since 2022, he’s been with the Titans, Seahawks, Raiders, Patriots, and the Giants. Still waiting for his first NFL snap, McKenzie is now the 17th offensive lineman on Miami’s active roster. Why would Mike McDaniel make this swap?

It’s clearly about trust. Eze was brought in quickly after Bayron Matos landed in the hospital following a scary camp injury. With Matos out and now recovering, McDaniel had to act fast. Signing McKenzie seems like another step toward trimming the roster and building an O-line that can actually protect Tua Tagovailoa. With Tagovailoa dialed in now, McDaniel has been tightening the roster. The Dolphins no longer measure success by flashy plays or empty stats. It seems that just like Tagovailoa, the team has shifted its focus to doing the small things right every day. And that mindset would be expected to help the Dolphins turn the tables finally this season.