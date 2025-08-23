Tua Tagovailoa Quietly Moving on From Tyreek Hill Amid Dolphins WR’s Injury

Miami’s offense has looked razor-sharp this summer, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s early camp form, going through seven straight practices without an interception as training camp wound down. Even in joint work-outs that saw Miami’s timing-and-rhythm attack stymied by stout defenses, Tua’s accuracy and command in practice drills stood out, and he’s itching to get more game-like reps before Week 1.

The Dolphins wrapped up their lone joint practice with Detroit feeling the sting of a defensive onslaught, but Mike McDaniel praised the resolve his unit showed in bouncing back on Thursday, August 21, in preparation for the preseason finale against Jacksonville. Miami’s offense thrives on timing, and Tua Tagovailoa keeps cashing in on precision routes as he sharpens chemistry across the roster.

When Tyreek Hill sat out joint work-outs with a minor injury, Tua Tagovailoa seized the chance to spread the ball around and find reliable looks beyond his superstar target. “It allows me the opportunity to see which guys I can trust, which guys I can depend on when guys like Tyreek…are sat down by the trainers,” Tua said in an interview after practice on August 21, highlighting reps with receivers such as Malik Washington that otherwise might not come.

Rather than lean solely on Hill’s home-run speed, Tua Tagovailoa is using Hill’s absence to dive into the playbook with players who’ve needed fewer target opportunities. Tua even added further that, “We just got to continue to work on it…a lot of those conversations will be had in our meetings so we can all get on the same page.” With this statement, he is underscoring the Dolphins’ commitment to a collective passing attack.

As Hill works to rebuild trust in his rapport with teammates after last season’s emotional finish in Miami, Tua Tagovailoa’s approach signals a deliberate shift toward a diversified offense, one that won’t hinge entirely on the Pro Bowl receiver but instead thrives on multiple playmakers. Transitioning back to Hill will be smoother when he returns if those chemistry reps pay off. In the meantime, Tua Tagovailoa’s widening trust circle sets a tone of resilience and adaptability for Miami’s aerial game.

Tua Tagovailoa welcomes final preseason test vs. Jaguars

Tua chimed in once Miami’s final training camp practice got over, “That’d be a great opportunity. Great opportunity. Hopefully, we get to get Waddle out there. Just get him back in his routine, his game day routine. The feel of getting here in the first play, going out running the plays. And then there’s other guys as well.” This shows he is absolutely confident with his performance in the upcoming match.

With starters expected to play maybe a series or two, Tua Tagovailoa wants to capitalize on it to “work on timing with these guys.” He explained, “I want to see the procedural aspect of it, how we do with pre-snap deals, motion, motion landmarks, lining up in the right spots, going out, playing fast, everyone knowing where to be, knowing where to go. That’s what I wanna see for these guys.”

The Dolphins’ offense relies on rhythm and timing, so mastering the details early is essential for success. And Tua Tagovailoa’s focused on the process over just the outcome: “For me, it’s more about the journey than the outcome. In previous camps, I was focused on making big plays and achieving results rather than enjoying the process. I believe that by concentrating on the process, you can be more present rather than imagining what might be open and trying to create that in your mind.” Preparing against a tough Jaguars team led by Trevor Lawrence as the starting QB only adds value to these reps, helping fine-tune Miami’s high-powered offense for Week 1. Now, with the upcoming game, Tua may not have the same trust the way he did with Tyreek. Hopefully, Tua will be able to bank on the success while depending on the other receivers.