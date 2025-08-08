Tua Tagovailoa Struggles Badly Against Bears as Tyreek Hill’s Injury Puts More Pressure on Mike McDaniel

It was supposed to be just another tune-up before the season, but Wednesday’s joint practice between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears turned into something straight out of a football soap opera. Under a blistering summer sun, Tua Tagovailoa endured one of his roughest days in recent memory, while a simmering rivalry boiled over into a sideline-clearing brawl—complete with head coach Mike McDaniel charging into the melee like he was suiting up himself.

The Dolphins QB’s struggles started early. Three brutal interceptions – including a red-zone pick by linebacker Tremaine Edmunds – derailed Miami’s offense. Safety Jaquan Brisker added insult to injury by snatching a Tua pass intended for Chris Myarick and taking it to the house. While Tahj Washington made a leaping grab for one bright spot, the offensive line’s uneven performance (Patrick Paul struggling, Aaron Brewer holding firm) left Tua running for cover.

Chicago’s defense feasted all morning, but Miami’s unit showed some fight. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks picked off Caleb Williams, while the secondary made plays despite getting burned on a touchdown to tight end Colston Loveland. The real fireworks came when practice turned personal.

McDaniel went full linebacker mode to break up the brawl, showing more aggression than some of his players. “An NFL camp practice,” safety Minkah Fitzpatrick said. “Everybody’s fighting for roster spots, feeding families. It’s gonna get feisty.” Even injured star Tyreek Hill and retired tackle Terron Armstead jumped in to help separate bodies.

But as the dust settles, Brooks’ interception and strong plays from Jack Jones and Tyrel Dodson offered silver linings. But with Tyreek Hill still nursing an oblique injury and Tua’s turnover woes continuing, Miami left the field with more questions than answers heading into the season.

Tyreek Hill’s injury woes add to the Dolphins’ growing concerns

While the Dolphins were busy trading blows with the Bears, another concerning development was unfolding on the sideline. Tyreek Hill, Miami’s electric playmaker, watched practice in street clothes as he nurses an oblique injury that’s become more problematic thanks to his own relentless work ethic. “It got worse because he was taking every rep that was on the books,” McDaniel admitted, equal parts frustrated and admiring of his star receiver’s mentality.

This wasn’t just some minor camp knock. Hill had already missed Wednesday’s session after colliding with cornerback Ethan Bonner, and now Friday’s absence marked his second missed practice this week. The timing couldn’t be worse with Miami’s preseason opener looming, though Hill being Hill, he’s still trying to sneak into drills when the medical staff isn’t looking. That same competitive fire that’s fueled 11,098 career yards and 82 touchdowns might now be working against him.

The Dolphins find themselves in a tricky spot. Hill has been remarkably durable during his Miami tenure, missing just one game since arriving in 2022. But at 31 years old, with his explosive game built on blinding speed, every practice rep lost matters. McDaniel’s chuckle when describing Hill trying to “sneak his way into taking every rep” couldn’t completely mask the concern. With Tua already struggling and the offense searching for rhythm, Miami needs their human cheat code healthy more than ever.

As the team prepares for Chicago, all eyes will be on whether Hill’s oblique cooperates. One thing’s certain – if it were up to him, he’d be out there tomorrow, injury be damned. But for a Dolphins team with Super Bowl aspirations, they might need to protect the Cheetah from himself this time around.