Tua Tagovailoa & 3 Dolphins Starters Could Lose Jobs as ESPN Predicts Massive Roster Overhaul

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – DECEMBER 21: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 leaves the field following pregame warmsups before the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, December 21, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 21 Bengals at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251221011

Essentials Inside The Story Miami has a few big roster decisions coming up this offseason.

Several key names are in trade conversations.

The new leadership group is shaping what comes next.

When ESPN’s top insiders release their annual trade board, it’s more than just speculation; it’s a roadmap for the offseason. For the Miami Dolphins, that map points toward a franchise-altering demolition, with Tua Tagovailoa and three other key starters potentially on the chopping block

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Ben Solak recently ranked the players who could be traded this month. The rankings consider each player’s trade value, contract status, and their team’s plans. Among those picked: key Miami figures, with Tua Tagovailoa under center.

Three seasons remain on Tagovailoa’s contract, worth close to $47 million annually. Coming into 2026, $54 million of his contract becomes fully guaranteed in 2026. That number is a major concern for any team considering a trade.

“More likely, Miami will end up having to cut Tagovailoa and swallow $99.2 million in dead money cap charges,” Graziano said, also noting the contract now “looks extremely ill-advised in retrospect.”

Imago MIAMI GARDENS, FL – NOVEMBER 30: Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa 1 before the game between the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins on November 30, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 30 Saints at Dolphins EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon251130520678

Tagovailoa was benched late last season for Quinn Ewers. He finished the year with 20 passing touchdowns and a career-high 15 interceptions. Solak said his strengths and limits are clear at this stage.

Solak explained that Tagovailoa’s “quick release and pinpoint accuracy” could help a team looking for a short-term option. But ESPN gives him just a 5% chance of being traded. Teams like the Vikings, Falcons, and Cardinals could show interest if the contract is adjusted.

The Dolphins are going to face tough choices this offseason. With Tagovailoa’s contract issues and other key players in play, Miami’s roster could look very different when the 2026 season begins.

Other Dolphins players facing uncertain futures

The Dolphins may not stop at quarterback. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick is another name to watch. He has one year left on his $15.6 million deal and carries a 65% chance of being traded, per ESPN.

While analysts like Graziano note that Fitzpatrick may have lost a step, he remains a savvy presence on the field, evidenced by his 82 tackles last season. Ben Solak adds that even if his peak days are behind him, his effectiveness in pass coverage makes him a valuable asset for a contending team like Buffalo or Dallas.

Still part of the conversation, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle isn’t seen as a top trade candidate right now. His contract runs for three more seasons, valued at nearly $57.3 million. Last season, he recorded 64 catches for 910 yards and scored six touchdowns. ESPN puts his trade chance at 10%, saying Miami still views him as a key piece.

Running back De’Von Achane rounds out the list. He has one year left at $5.9 million and ran for 1,350 yards with eight touchdowns in 2025. His 5.7 yards per carry led the NFL. Graziano said any Achane trade is a “significant long shot,” also giving it a 10% chance.

The Dolphins are likely to have a busy offseason. With a new coach and general manager, big changes are coming. Trades or cuts could make the team look very different when the 2026 season starts.