Tua Tagovailoa’s Wife Clears Stance on Selling Florida Home After $2.6 Million Mansion Sale

Tua Tagovailoa signed a one-year, $1.215 million deal with the Falcons this offseason, officially closing the chapter on six seasons in Miami. Fans quickly began wondering what the Tagovailoas planned to do with their South Florida roots. In a Q&A on Instagram, Tua’s wife Annah gave a clear picture of their living situation going forward.

“We plan to keep Florida as our home base, but will see what happens! Right now, just grateful for the new opportunity and excited to watch my husband do what he loves!” Annah replied when a fan asked whether the couple planned to sell their Florida home.

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However, she added that moving is not on their card at the moment in a following story. “Would never leave you!!” she replied to a question on keeping Florida as a home base forever.

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For now, the Tagovailoas are holding on to their Florida ties, and the reasons run deep. Since being drafted fifth overall in the 2020 draft, Tua has made Davie, Florida, his home. It was in that South Florida community where he welcomed Annah in 2022, and then their son, Ace, and daughter, Maisey. It was a home where they built six years of memories.

But Annah also left the door open for change. Also, she did not specify which property she was referring to. Tua previously owned a lakefront mansion in Davie, which he listed for $3 million in April 2025 and sold for $2.6 million in September last year.

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The property sat inside the gated Long Lake Ranches community, roughly 25 minutes from Hard Rock Stadium. It featured five bedrooms, a private movie theater, a temperature-controlled pool, and a summer kitchen. But now the Tagovailoas have made their move to Atlanta, and a new address awaits.

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A week ago, Tua updated his fans on the signing. He posted a snapshot with Annah, their kids, and his agent Chris Cabott, taken at the Falcons facility in Georgia. Annah echoed that excitement publicly, saying she was “excited for a fresh start.”

The move came after the Dolphins finished 7-10 last season and underwent an organizational overhaul. New general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan and head coach Jeff Hafley chose to absorb a record $99.2 million dead-cap hit rather than continue with Tua.

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That release sent Tua into free agency for the first time in his career. The Falcons signed him on a veteran minimum deal, since the salary will be credited back to Miami through an offset clause in the contract.

Despite playing for a new team, the Dolphins still owe Tua $54 million in guaranteed money in 2026. But before the offseason schedule, practice plans, and quarterback competition begin in Atlanta, Tua and Annah are taking a moment for themselves.

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Annah and Tua Tagovailoa escape to paradise before the Atlanta chapter begins

After his release, Tua took to Instagram to post an emotional farewell to Miami. He wrote about how the Dolphins organization had embraced his family as their own during six years that were about far more than football. Leaving was not easy for the Tagovailoas, and a getaway to paradise felt like exactly the reset the family needed before the next challenge begins.

“Offseason in paradise 🌴” Annah wrote on Instagram, tagging Tua and pairing the post with How Beautiful This Life Is by Berre Music as the background song.

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The images showed the couple posing for the camera together. Annah wore a satin matching top and pants, strap sandals, and carried a pearl handbag. Tua kept it casual in a printed shirt, denim jeans, and white sneakers. The couple was surrounded by friends and family, clearly at ease and far removed from the offseason noise back on the mainland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Annah Tagovailoa (@annahtagovailoa) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The choice of destination was no coincidence. The Bahamas is a go-to retreat for the Tagovailoas, a place they return to whenever life calls for a pause. The family has made it a consistent tradition over the years.

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“We spend a lot of time in the Bahamas! Our favorite place!” Annah confirmed in a separate Instagram Q&A reply.

Last March, Tua and Annah made the same trip alongside Baker Mayfield, Quinton Bell, and their wives. The group’s offseason escape became a widely shared moment on social media. But this time it’s just family time. Just Tua and Annah, breathing it all in at their favorite place before he heads to Atlanta to compete for a starting job alongside Michael Penix Jr.