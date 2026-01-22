Tyreek Hill Announces New Career Move After Reports Link Him to AFC West Return

A season-ending injury early in the season gave Tyreek Hill something he rarely gets: time. Away from the on-field grind, the Miami Dolphins star found space to explore life beyond Sundays. Slowly, that curiosity turned into action. Now, as the 2026 season waits in the distance, Hill has finally shown fans what he has been quietly working on.

On his official Snapchat account, Hill posted his “1st DJ gig.” He looked relaxed and like he was having lots of fun.

“Just having fun… DJ Cheetah 🐆,” he captioned the post.

The clips showed him blending “Where You Are” by John Summit and Hayla with “Mo Bamba” by Sheck Wes and “Shake It To The Max” by MOLIY.

Hill suffered season-ending knee injury in Week 4 during a game against the New York Jets, dislocating his left knee and tearing multiple ligaments, including his ACL.

However, this DJ-ing idea did not come out of nowhere. Back on November 6, the Dolphins wideout hinted at this new lane.

“Coming to play house music near you,” Hill wrote on X at that time.

Shortly after, he doubled down on Instagram, sharing a video of himself behind the setup.

“Up to Something, the type that turns to Something,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Hill is not the first athlete to take this path. Former NBA star Shaquille O’Neal performs under the name DJ Diesel, and Hill appears to enjoy testing his own limits. Still, while he explores this creative outlet, the noise around his football future has grown louder.

Tyreek Hill also admitted a deeper talk might be coming on his continuation with the Dolphins. As he explained in October, the decision feels personal now.

“And I’m at the point now where I need to have a conversation with Mom, family, everybody,” Hill said. “Like I said, wherever my mind is at the time, the decision to be made, but I just know right now I feel like I haven’t had time to just live in the moment and just be in the moment with my family.”

Imago Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Hill has one year left before free agency, and recovery has allowed him to enjoy this new rhythm away from Hard Rock Stadium. Still, league buzz has not slowed, as multiple reports continue to link the Dolphins star to a possible AFC West return.

Tyreek Hill might join an AFC West team

While the noise around Tyreek Hill keeps growing, one post may have said more than he planned. After reports linked Mike McDaniel to the Los Angeles Chargers, Hill appeared to lean into the moment.

Hill dropped a cryptic reaction that instantly caught fans’ attention.

“Mike to the chargers hm” Hill wrote.

Although Hill did not spell out his feelings, the reaction showed he is closely following McDaniel’s next step. More importantly, it read like the kind of subtle nudge that gets fans talking and front offices paying attention.

Meanwhile, ESPN reports have only added heat to the situation. McDaniel is reportedly in line to join the Bolts’ staff, and Hill has stayed active online ever since McDaniel’s firing.

When Dolphins owner Stephen Ross confirmed the split, Hill responded with a Kevin Hart GIF yelling, “Damn!” That reaction alone showed how personal this coaching change felt to him.

Looking back, the connection runs deep. McDaniel and Hill arrived in Miami together in 2022 and quickly turned Hard Rock Stadium into must-watch football. Under McDaniel, the Dolphins reached the playoffs in 2022 and 2023. During that span, Hill earned Pro Bowl honors while leading the league in receiving yards with 1,799, touchdowns with 13, first downs with 83, and yards per game at 112.4.

However, the tone changed fast in 2024. After a Week 18 loss to the Jets, Hill openly said he wanted “out.” That comment shook the locker room. Since then, the strain has shown on the field. Miami stumbled to a 0-3 start. At the same time, Hill repeated that he wants “what’s best for my career.”

So now, with AFC West whispers growing louder, his Dolphins chapter may be nearing its final page.