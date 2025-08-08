Tyreek Hill Caught Risking Major Injury Hours Before Mike McDaniel Gave Bad News on Dolphins WR

Tyreek Hill has never been one to stay quiet when he feels disrespected. After receiving a 98-speed rating in Madden NFL 26, his lowest in six years, the Dolphins star fired back not with words, but with raw speed. Hill posted a video of himself sprinting on a track, reportedly hitting 26 mph, just shy of Usain Bolt’s top race speed (27.8 mph). The message was loud and clear. He’s still got it, and he’s not here for your doubts. And he’s not letting the injury stop him, either.

Even with an oblique injury keeping him off the practice field, Tyreek Hill isn’t staying away from the team or the fun. According to Omar Kelly, Tyreek Hill skipped practice on August 8 due to an injury but still managed to take quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ receivers out for a round of bowling.

It’s a curious move, considering how much strain bowling can put on the torso, especially the oblique muscles. Some fans might question the decision. Was it a sign the injury isn’t too serious, or just Hill trying to keep the team bond strong despite physical limitations?

It could also be Cheetah’s silent team player move. Fans still remember the moment when he yelled, “I am out” after the season-ender against the NY Jets. Afterwards, he even changed his DP to remind everyone of Antonio Brown‘s dramatic exit. That’s a stain he wants to wash off. And what could be better than a fun outing?

Also, he admitted a few days back that he didn’t understand the Dolphins’ offense. And has gotten hold of it now. Meanwhile, everyone in the building knows that QB Tua Tagovailoa has clearly said that Tyreek Hill needs to prove his loyalty with his actions, and mere words will not suffice.

While Cheetah tries to solidify his position in the Dolphins locker room, there are many roadblocks he needs to clear. His health is the first priority. So that he can go ahead and prove his worthiness.

Dolphins HC confirms bad update for Tyreek Hill

The Dolphins will play the Bears in their preseason opener on August 10. But the HC Mike McDaniel confirmed the heartbreaking update. Tyreek Hill injured his obliques. But the coach also added, “It got worse because he was taking every rep that was on the books.” Or did his bowling fun cost him? Maybe!

But make no mistake, Cheetah has rarely enjoyed a completely pain-free season. And yet, he keeps showing up. The 2024 season was perhaps the clearest example of that toughness. Tyreek Hill played through a broken wrist, delaying surgery just to stay on the field with his teammates. He ended up playing all 17 games, finishing with 81 catches for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns, numbers that may look pedestrian by his standards but were heroic considering the injury.

Hill’s willingness to fight through pain isn’t new. In 2023, he played through an ankle injury that lingered into December. Back in 2019, he dealt with a significant shoulder injury. Muscle tweaks, hamstrings, quads, have followed him throughout his career. Despite this, Hill has managed to stay available for most of his teams’ games. Hill has shown remarkable recovery time and a high pain threshold, two key traits that have kept him productive even when not 100%.

Now, as he enters the 2025 season at age 31, Hill isn’t just trying to outrun defenders. He’s trying to outrun doubt. During OTAs, he said he no longer feels like he deserves a captain’s role. Instead, he’s focused on earning it back. Hill has also shared that he’s been going to church more and attending therapy, part of a more grounded, reflective approach to handling the ups and downs of his career.

Whether he reclaims his Pro Bowl form or not, one thing’s certain, Tyreek Hill is still one of “them ones,” and he’s not done proving it yet.