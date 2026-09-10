Tyreek Hill Claps Back After Ex Accuses Him of Intimidating Witnesses Before Divorce Trial

Tyreek Hill and Keeta Vaccaro’s marriage has been under legal strain since Vaccaro filed for divorce from Hill on April 8, 2025. As their divorce proceedings move closer to trial, a phone call has become a major point where questions about who Hill spoke to and why are now drawing fresh scrutiny. But the NFL star is not letting the claims go unanswered.

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“Tyreek says Keeta’s papers identified ‘no threat, no misleading statement, and no offer of any benefit — because there was none.’ He says the judge should hit Keeta and her lawyer with sanctions over her baseless allegations to teach her a lesson,” an exclusive report by TMZ noted.

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On September 7, TMZ noted that Hill is pushing back against the claims made by his estranged wife, who accused him of attempting to intimidate the witnesses ahead of their divorce proceedings. According to the court documents obtained by TMZ, the Miami Dolphins wide receiver is denying the allegations and arguing that Vaccaro has failed to provide evidence for her claims.

Hill argued that the allegations are beyond the support of any evidence. In his filing, he claimed there was no proof that he used intimidation or physical force or any other means.

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The dispute comes from Hill’s recent meeting with Crystal Espinal, the mother of his three children and one of his former partners. Vaccaro questioned the circumstances surrounding the meeting, especially because Hill had not seen Espinal in more than five years.

According to TMZ reports, Vaccaro raised doubts that Hill may have tried to influence what Espinal would say during the trial in the courtroom. The concern gained attention because Espinal had previously accused Hill. Still, Hill has denied the allegations.

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Hill is maintaining that Vaccaro’s claims total an attempt to criminalize an ordinary phone call and meeting. His legal position is that accusations of witness intimidation need more than suspicion.

The stakes are high because Hill and Vaccaro have been involved in divorce proceedings for months, with the latest disagreement adding another layer of suspicion to an already complicated case.

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The couple’s marriage had already faced turbulence before filing for divorce. Hill and Vaccaro married in November 2023 and welcomed their daughter Capri in November 2024. But they had frequent arguments over parenting.

The situation escalated on April 7, 2025, when a dispute over Hill’s involvement in their daughter’s life came to light allegedly. Keeta filed for divorce the following day, setting the stage for the legal battle that has continued ever since.

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The allegations remain part of the ongoing legal battle, and the claims from both sides have not been resolved by a final ruling. Vaccaro’s concerns remain allegations rather than established findings.

Meanwhile, despite some initial links to the Kansas City Chiefs, Hill remains a free agent and will be hopeful to join an NFL team soon. He was released earlier this year by the Miami Dolphins.