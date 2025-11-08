Tyreek Hill Dismisses Dolphins Exit Rumors After Making New Career Announcement

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver and Super Bowl winner, Tyreek Hill, is watching his team play from his home. An ACL injury may have the receiver sidelined, but it certainly hasn’t silenced him. The Dolphins’ star just took to social media to personally shut down the biggest rumor swirling around his future in Miami.

“Tyreek will be cut for cap space, and he has a MASSIVE rehab ahead of him. If he took out an insurance policy, it might be more financially beneficial to cash out and retire,” Miami Herald reporter Omar Kelly wrote on X on November 7.

“Omar, you don’t know shiiii 😂,” Tyreek Hill replied to him.

It’s clear. He is in no mood to retire. The reports have been conflicting. Hill has a massive $51.8 million cap hit for 2026. So, the Phins will definitely sit down with him to discuss the contract again. Additionally, he has made it clear that he will not leave Phins anytime soon.

The receiver cleared the air about his retirement on the Terron Armstead podcast. He had expressed that the decision would solely depend on his feelings and the situation.

“At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment. I’m happy with the career that I’ve had. I love playing football. I love it, but it takes a lot. It takes a lot on you mentally, it takes a lot on you physically.”

For now, the AFC East franchise will miss him for the entire season, as they placed him on injured reserve (IR). In return, Hill has often shown support for his teammates. Even though the Phins are struggling with a 2-7 record after 9 weeks, Tyreek Hill thinks they can make a comeback.

2025 has been a tough year for the franchise. Early in the off-season, QB Tua Tagovailoa arguably had a rift with Hill, claiming the WR needs to earn his trust. Then, the signal caller blamed his teammates for the poor season.

However, the injury has put them in an even tougher position. But the receiver is using this time to pursue his other interests.

Tyreek Hill is venturing into a new industry

While fans hoped that he would focus on recovering from the injury, the receiver is using the downtime as a welcome distraction. He surprised fans by revealing he was pursuing a career as a DJ. It would help him stay away from the mental pressure during recovery. You would be happy to know his stage name, though. It has the same vibe he carries in the sport. Cheetah!

“Coming to play house music near you 😊,” he wrote while sharing Andy Slater’s post.

Slater’s tweet featured an AI-generated photo of Tyreek Hill playing a set in a Dolphins jersey. The WR had hinted about it during a talk with rapper Luther Campbell. He has already performed at sets in Miami and Los Angeles. Perhaps Hill wants to be the next Darren Waller of the league, as the former player also started his music journey after retirement.

But this isn’t the first time Hill has taken some time off from football for music. Spotify features a playlist named Tyreek Hill’s Taste, curated by the receiver himself. It features hits such as “Next Lifetime” by Erykah Badu, “Power Trip” by J. Cole feat. Miguel, and Can I by Kehlani. So, 60k+ fans who have already saved this know his musical preference.

Even his ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, surprised him with a song when they were together. Back in 2023, she used the platform named Songfinch to create a song about their relationship. Basia Bozzao wrote the song and filled it with romantic moments. Vaccaro chose the perfect time to hear it for the first time in the car. Initially, Hill wasn’t attentive, but he slowly came to understand it was dedicated to him.

For now, Cheetah is trying to do something artistic while waiting for full clearance. Fans are thrilled to see him in his new avatar.