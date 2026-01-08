Tyreek Hill Drops Biggest Update on Future With Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa’s Exit Grows Near

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill’s cryptic message has fueled speculation about an impending exit.

Tua Tagovailoa has also raised the possibility of a departure.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has refused to guarantee Tagovailoa a starting spot.

For a player who once knew nothing but playoff success, another season ending in January is a bitter pill to swallow for Tyreek Hill, and his patience appears to have run out. Finishing with a 7-10 record, the Dolphins missed out on the postseason yet again, leaving a player of Hill’s stature frustrated. Even though there isn’t any official announcement, The Cheetah has been dropping subtle hints that his time at the South Beach could be over.

The wide receiver recently shared two pictures of himself on X with the caption ‘loading….”, raising speculation among fans about his impending exit. According to the reports, his contract has about a $30 million cap hit in 2026, and the Dolphins may avoid keeping him on the roster next season due to the financial burden.

Besides the cryptic X post, the 31-year-old also talked about leaving the Miami Dolphins last year when they didn’t make the playoffs.

“This is my first time I haven’t been to the playoffs, man,” said a visibly upset Tyreek Hill about his team’s performance. He further added, “I just gotta do what’s best for me and my family. If that’s here or wherever the case may be, I’m finna open that door for myself. I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro.”

However, he stayed another year, hoping for a turnaround that didn’t happen. The wide receiver has hit the breaking point after consecutive playoff misses. He began his rookie year with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, reaching the postseason six times in a row, which included a Super Bowl triumph in 2020. Hill reached the playoffs with the Dolphins in his first two years but was eliminated both times in the Wild Card Rounds by the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nonetheless, this was Tyreek Hill’s season to forget. What looked like a promising start ended prematurely after a serious knee injury, ruling him out for the whole season. The wide receiver completed 265 receiving yards and a touchdown in four games this season. Due to the guaranteed pay, he is set to earn about $27 million this season, despite his lengthy absence.

There are growing questions about the 31-year-old’s future after a serious injury. With the retirement rumors also looming, he said in October 2025 that the decision would be based on his mindset later on.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins exit is becoming inevitable

But Hill isn’t the only Dolphins star who is poised to depart. The struggling quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was benched for poor performance by Mike McDaniel, suggested he may wear a different NFL jersey next season.

“That would be dope. I would be good with it,” was the quarterback’s response when he was recently asked about the possibility of playing for a new franchise in 2026.

Tagovailoa’s uncertainty at the Dolphins comes from a handful of factors. In the Dolphins’ losses against the Chargers and Browns in October, the 27-year-old threw three interceptions in each game. With a total of 15 interceptions, he ranks among the worst starting QBs this season, losing McDaniel’s trust, so much so that he swapped Tagovailoa for the rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers in the final three games.

McDaniel has already made it clear that there would be a competition for the quarterback position next season, which means Tagovailoa isn’t going to be an automatic starter if he stays. Due to the uncertainty surrounding his position, he wants to depart, although his contract runs till the end of the 2028 season. He led the league’s passing yards in 2023, and he may rediscover the old spark playing in a different setup, wearing a different NFL jersey.

