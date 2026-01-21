Tyreek Hill Drops Telling Reaction to Mike McDaniel’s Chargers Move Amid Dolphins Exit Rumors

Essentials Inside The Story Mike McDaniel is expected to join the Los Angeles Chargers as offensive coordinator following his Miami exit

McDaniel reportedly withdrew from the Cleveland Browns' head coaching search to accept the role under Jim Harbaugh

Reports suggest a possible trade for Tyreek Hill from Miami, however, a $51.9 million cap hit for 2026 complicates things

The Miami Dolphins parted ways with Mike McDaniel after a disappointing 7-10 season that saw them miss the playoffs for a second straight year. Now, the former head coach is back on the coaching market, and reports are buzzing that he’s a top candidate to join the Los Angeles Chargers. That news made Tyreek Hill share his thoughts on the move.

“Mike to the chargers hm,” Hill wrote on X on January 21.

All these reactions and posts don’t spell out exactly what Hill is feeling, but they paint a clear picture: the wide receiver is deeply tuned into his former coach’s firing and future path. It’s the kind of subtle shade that makes you wonder what’s really brewing in Hill’s mind.

According to ESPN reports, McDaniel is in line to become the Chargers’ new offensive coordinator. Hill has been dropping cryptic posts like this one ever since McDaniel’s firing, reacting to both the coach’s exit and his potential next steps in the league.

When Dolphins owner Stephen Ross announced the team was parting ways with McDaniel, Hill chimed in with a GIF of comedian Kevin Hart exclaiming “Damn!”

McDaniel and Hill first teamed up with the Dolphins in 2022, and together they lit up the league’s record books. McDaniel guided Miami to the postseason in back-to-back years (2022 and 2023). Over that stretch, Hill earned Pro Bowl honors and led the league in receiving yards (1,799), touchdowns (13), first downs (83), and yards per game (112.4).

Fast forward to 2024, and everything shifted after Miami’s Week 18 loss to the Jets. Hill publicly vented that he wanted “out.” That raw outburst rippled through the locker room, with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa later pointing out this offseason that things couldn’t just snap back with a simple “Hey, my bad.” Tagovailoa stressed that Hill needs to “work that relationship up.”

The tension boiled over on the field as Miami stumbled to a 0-3 start this season. Miscommunications and confusion were glaring, with Tagovailoa throwing a career-high 15 interceptions. Meanwhile, Hill has made it clear he wants “what’s best for my career,” and his recent hints suggest the end of his Dolphins days might be closer than ever.

Is Tyreek Hill finally ditching the Dolphins amid trade buzz?

Trade rumors swirling around Tyreek Hill have been a daily headline since the 2024 season ended, but the wide receiver stayed put, brushing them off as heat-of-the-moment talk from the game.

This season feels different, though, with Miami spiraling and Hill sidelined by a season-ending injury. He might actually pack his bags for real this time. Reports are heating up about a possible return to the Kansas City Chiefs, the team that drafted him in 2016.

Hill has dropped several social media hints pointing that way. “Since we putting in request I want to go home 😎,” he wrote, seemingly nodding to Kansas City as home. In another post, he replied to a Chiefs fan, saying, “We’ll see what happens in the offseason, baby.”

A Cheetah reunion at Arrowhead doesn’t sound far-fetched. But one massive roadblock stands in the way: Hill’s contract, which carries a whopping $51.9 million cap hit and $28.2 million in dead cap value for the Dolphins.

Hill’s reactions to McDaniel’s Chargers buzz, mixed with his “go home” KC hints and Miami’s mess, scream one thing: change is coming fast for the Cheetah, whether it’s a trade or total reset.