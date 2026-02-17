Tyreek Hill Faces Major Setback in Chiefs’ Reunion as Chris Jones Recruits Ex-Dolphins WR

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Dolphins vs Texans DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. ..Trask Smith/CSM Credit Image: Â Trask Smith/Cal Media EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_zma_c04_346.jpg TraskxSmithx csmphotothree333765

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill's ’s post-release future is clouded by serious medical concerns

A former NFL team doctor has flagged Hill’s knee injury

Even with reunion chatter heating up around the Kansas City Chiefs, no team can act for now

Tyreek Hill’s future just took a turn for the worse as per a former NFL team doctor. After his release from the Miami Dolphins, many fans hoped for a quick reunion with the Kansas City Chiefs. But a serious knee injury now stands in the way, and this setback could delay any return to Kansas City.

“He won’t be able to sign with another team until he can pass another physical,” ex-NFL Dr. David Chow shared his concern on X on Tuesday. “It remains to be seen when that might happen. He’s 31, and any significant knee injury, much less a knee dislocation, is in the career-threatening category for the type of player that he is.”

Hill is currently dealing with a dislocated knee and torn ACL that he suffered in September 2025. His clearance from injury could now pose a major setback for his Chiefs reunion.

After the Dolphins released him yesterday, whispers about Hill returning to the Chiefs began spreading. But here’s the catch: no team can bring him on board unless doctors clear him first. Even Kansas City has to wait for that green light.

Knee dislocation can rank among the worst blows an NFL athlete can face. For someone like Hill (who turns 32 in March), whose game lives off bursts of speed and sudden shifts, that moment might change everything.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – SEPTEMBER 29: Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill 10 runs after a catch during the game between the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL

This means even if the Chiefs want him back, they must wait. Teams cannot sign a player who fails a physical. With another surgery possibly on the way, Hill’s timeline is unclear. It may be later this season or even next season before he is ready. But that hasn’t stopped the Chiefs fans from sharing their excitement over a possible return.

Chiefs reunion buzz grows despite injury cloud

Despite the injury questions, talk of Hill joining the Chiefs won’t fade. After Miami let him go, Kansas City’s Chris Jones dropped a hinting emoji on social media this Monday. Their time together there adds weight to the idea. In fact, his confident X post would suggest that the player has taken it upon himself to recruit the WR.

“@cheetah it’s ⏰,” the X post read.

Hill spent his first six seasons with the Chiefs. He was traded to Miami in 2022 after asking for a new contract. He then signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the Dolphins. During his time in Kansas City, Hill helped the team win Super Bowl LIV and built strong chemistry with Patrick Mahomes.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN mentioned Kansas City and L.A. might welcome him. Los Angeles stands out since Mike McDaniel, once Miami’s top coach, runs the offense there now.

Right now, it’s all about how Hill feels. On Monday, Hill shared a lengthy message on Instagram saying he still wants to play ball. Maybe one day he returns to Kansas City, and Mahomes could throw to him again under Reid’s playbook, playing alongside Bieniemy and perhaps even sharing the field with Kelce once more. But nothing moves forward unless doctors clear him first.

Free agency usually moves fast, but Hill’s case is different. His market value, contract talks, and team interest will all depend on how recovery goes in the coming months. For now, patience will matter more than hype for everyone involved.