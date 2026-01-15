brand-logo
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill Ignites Huge Chiefs Return Speculations With Public Request on Returning Home

Shubhi Rathore

Jan 15, 2026

Tyreek Hill has entered the final year of his three-year extension signed in 2024 with the Miami Dolphins. This milestone has sparked intense speculation about whether the star wide receiver will stay in Miami for the 2026 season or explore new options. Just when the talk was heating up, Hill made a bold public move.

“Since we putting in request I want to go home 😎,” Hill wrote on X.

The post instantly ignited huge speculation of a return to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hill spent his first six NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs (2016–2021), where he became a franchise star and Super Bowl champion, making Kansas City the place he has long referred to as his NFL home before his move to the Miami Dolphins.

Stay tuned; the story is in development…

