Tyreek Hill Issues Serious Warning To Mike McDaniel’s Kicker after Dolphins WR Remains Ineffective at Camp

After a stressful day, here’s some good news for the Dolphins. Tyreek Hill missed Wednesday’s practice but also traveled with the team and suited up for Thursday’s session at the Bears’ practice facility. Still, despite being back in pads, his impact on the field has been ineffective so far.

According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, “[He] mostly did work on the side, but he was dressed for practice. Mike McDaniel speaks tomorrow morning, will be able to provide additional clarity.” During the camp, Hill was doing some light sprinting and lower-body stretches, which could be a sign of caution or just a slow return ramp. Either way, it’s unclear if he’ll take any real reps during Friday’s joint practice with the Bears.

Meanwhile, the vibe around practice shifted after a light-hearted jab from Hill to a teammate turned into something a bit more revealing. In a social media clip making the rounds, Hill jokingly told starting kicker Jason Sanders, “You better not miss a kick this year.” A classic locker room dig? Maybe.

But Sanders didn’t let it slide. He fired back, “If I do? You’d better not drop a ball this year!” And that’s hit different, especially considering 2024 was statistically Hill’s worst year as a pro—his first time finishing under 1,000 receiving yards despite starting at least 15 games. Plus, those post-season comments he made? Yeah, the ones that hinted at possibly moving on from the Dolphins? That added weight to Sanders’ clapback.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Still, to his credit, Tyreek Hill seems locked in now. Whatever issues he had, they’re not front and center this time around. With AFC juggernauts stacked across both the West and North, no one’s putting big money on Miami. But in The Magic City, getting Hill back to full speed is the first step.