Tyreek Hill Makes Career Announcement for Miami Amid Tua Tagovailoa’s Likely Exit From Dolphins

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill announces Miami move as Dolphins face franchise uncertainty.

Tua Tagovailoa’s contract and benching intensify questions around the team's QB plan.

Miami’s broader reset looms as leadership and roster stability remain unresolved.

Miami is undergoing some rapid changes. Some of these shifts feel heavy, while others bring a sense of hope. Just as the Dolphins’ future at quarterback seems uncertain, Tyreek Hill shared some exciting news that’s not about football or contracts, but about creating something fresh in the city he now calls home. While uncertainty hangs over the franchise, Hill chose this moment to plant a flag in Miami.

Hill announced on Instagram that his brand, SoulRunner, officially opens its first physical store today at Aventura Mall. The mall is situated in Miami, positioning Hill’s project at the heart of South Florida.

The message was simple: “See you at the @soulrunner store today opening in Aventura Mall at 10am today.”

SoulRunner is more than merch. Tyreek Hill has described it as a community built around gamers and athletes. The brand blends gaming culture with athletic wear and has already been available online. The Aventura Mall location marks its first major in-person expansion. It is a business move. But it also signals long-term roots in Miami.

The timing stands out. Hill remains sidelined after suffering a season-ending knee dislocation with multiple ligament tears earlier this year. His focus has shifted off the field while he rehabs. Meanwhile, the Dolphins are facing a possible breakup with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the most likely outcome is Tagovailoa being released this offseason. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport disagrees slightly, saying Miami would prefer to trade him while absorbing part of his massive contract. Either way, the direction is clear. The Dolphins are preparing for change.

Imago Tyreek Hill (@cheetah/Instagram)

Tagovailoa was benched after leading the league in interceptions. He carries a fully guaranteed $55 million next season and more guarantees beyond that. Executives around the league believe Miami is stuck with a difficult decision. Cutting him brings massive dead money. Trading him may require paying a significant portion of his salary.

All of this unfolds as Miami searches for a new general manager and faces questions about head coach Mike McDaniel’s future. Stability is currently hard to find.

Tyreek Hill’s announcement cuts through that noise. While the Dolphins reset, he is building something steady. A store. A brand. A presence in Miami that extends beyond Sundays. Football remains his job. But SoulRunner feels like part of his future.

But the franchise appears ready to gamble and possibly start over at the most important position in sports.

Dolphins prepare aggressive draft gamble as Tua Tagovailoa era slips away

Miami is staring at a hard reset. With Tua Tagovailoa having lost his starting job and the October firing of general manager Chris Grier still looming over the organization, the franchise is no longer patching holes. They plan to conduct a complete rebuild, starting at quarterback, regardless of the cost.

Behind the scenes, league sources suggest Miami is exploring a bold draft move. The Dolphins are reportedly willing to sacrifice future assets to acquire the No. 1 overall pick, currently owned by the New York Giants. The Giants do not need a quarterback. Miami does. That reality has opened the door to talks that could reshape the subsequent three drafts.

The target is Fernando Mendoza. The Heisman Trophy winner has emerged as the most coveted prospect in the class. At 6-foot-5, Mendoza is viewed as a rare blend of size, control, and confidence. Evaluators describe him as advanced beyond his years. Some have already drawn statistical comparisons to recent top picks, such as Caleb Williams. Miami sees him as a franchise reset button.

To make this deal a reality, the Dolphins are reportedly crafting a significant offer. They’re looking at multiple first- and second-round picks, stretching from this year all the way to 2027. It’s a hefty price tag, but the organization seems ready to pay it.

For Miami, the verdict feels close to final. Tagovailoa’s struggles, combined with durability questions, have pushed the Dolphins toward a future without him. Now, all eyes turn to the draft board.