Tyreek Hill Refuses to Acknowledge Tua Tagovailoa’s Criticism as Dolphins QB Can’t Trust Him

Just months ago, Tyreek Hill had sent shockwaves with comments that many saw as an exit cue. The headlines didn’t wait for context. Inside the locker room, eyes turned. Was the Cheetah still all-in for Miami? Tua Tagovailoa, calm, steady, and unshaken, didn’t dodge the question when asked. Now, Hill is facing that truth head-on.

“People misinterpreted,” Hill said, eyes locking with the camera. “I meant I’m out for now, see y’all at training camp.” He even refused to acknowledge the question properly. Just a man admitting he had to show up, own up, and open up. “Holding myself accountable. being vulnerable,” he says. The words aren’t flashy. But in an NFL locker room, they hit harder than any deep-ball touchdown.

Hill stated this week that he appreciated Tagovailoa’s honest remarks, saying, “I think Tua’s comments were needed. He’s obviously the leader on our team, so he sets the standard.” Hill also added that his goal is to be the best teammate and version of himself he can be every day. Tagovailoa later clarified that his comments were not meant to single out Hill but to uphold the team’s standard.

Insiders see the storm turning. Former players and analysts agree, a focused Hill plus a healthy Tua is still the league’s most explosive combo. The Dolphins didn’t lose their edge, they’re sharpening it. “If they stay on the same page,” one AFC scout said, “they can torch any defense in January.”

While the receiver is not answering the questions straight up, his quarterback has his own set of issues to deal with.

Tua Tagovailoa still doesn’t trust Tyreek Hill

It’s been nearly seven months since Tyreek Hill’s postgame “I’m out” remarks, and the apology tour hasn’t slowed down. He went on the Up and Adams show to say, “This is my public apology to you, Tua. I love you, bro,” and even extended that apology to his mom. But if anyone expected a full reconciliation, Tua Tagovailoa isn’t rushing it.

“When you say something like that, you don’t just come back with ‘My bad,’” Tua said this week. “You gotta work that relationship up.” He called their bond a “work in progress,” which in NFL terms means the trust isn’t fully restored. Hill has been putting in the effort, therapy, prayer, connecting with coaches, and repeating all the right phrases about understanding Tua and chasing 2,000 yards again. Still, Tua’s standard for repair is measured in actions, not quotes.

The tension started after Miami’s 32–20 loss to the Jets in Week 18, a defeat that eliminated the Dolphins from playoff contention. Hill’s been in fix-it mode ever since. Instead of playing the steady veteran, he melted down, venting live while gaming. “I’ve been winning my whole life, bro. I bust my a– every day. I deserve to feel like that.”

To some, it was frustration. To others, it was a captain leaving the ship mid-storm. Those words weren’t just heard, they were felt. And in a locker room built on speed and swagger, that kind of fracture can’t be glossed over. Since then? Hill’s been checking the boxes. All the right moves, all the right words.

However, Miami fans have seen this movie, offseason harmony doesn’t guarantee postseason payoffs. Because in this city, culture isn’t a slogan. It’s forged in playoff wins, not soundbites. So, he will have to let his performance talk more.