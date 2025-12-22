Tyreek Hill Reveals One Condition to Sign for $5.7B Sports Franchise Away From NFL Amid Dolphins Struggles

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill sparked attention with a brief social media reply.

Hill played four games before a season-ending knee injury.

The Dolphins’ Bengals loss intensified scrutiny on Mike McDaniel.

Sometimes, jokes can shine a light on deeper truths. As the Miami Dolphins navigate yet another frustrating season, their standout player, Tyreek Hill, casually hinted at a completely different sport, and he did it with a playful request.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This moment unfolded online when a fan tweeted at Hill, saying, “Reek you think u can play basketball the Heat need you big dawg.” Hill didn’t ignore it. He leaned into it.

“If I play I want to be the 5,” Tyreek Hill replied.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comment was lighthearted, but the context matters. The Miami Heat is a $5.7 billion franchise with three championships and one of the NBA’s most recognizable brands. The center spot, however, isn’t exactly open. No. 5 currently belongs to Nikola Jovic. Still, Hill’s response instantly caught traction, especially given everything surrounding him.

Right now, Tyreek Hill is sidelined after suffering a season-ending knee dislocation along with multiple ligament tears during a game against the Jets. He needed surgery, but his spirit remained unbroken. Even as he was carted off the field, he urged his teammates to “get this win,” and later cheered on from the hospital. His agent has since confirmed that the surgery went well and that Hill has a solid chance of being ready for the next season.

ADVERTISEMENT

That optimism stands in contrast to the state of the Dolphins. Miami has unraveled. The team was embarrassed 45-21 by the Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa didn’t start. Rookie Quinn Ewers did. The defense collapsed. The offense stalled. And head coach Mike McDaniel’s decisions continue to draw criticism.

Tyreek Hill’s own 2025 season ended almost as soon as it began. He played four games. He caught 21 passes for 265 yards and one touchdown. That’s it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

So when Hill jokes about switching sports, it lands differently. It’s not a contract demand. It’s not a real negotiation. But it reflects something more profound. Frustration. Humor. It reflects the frustration with a franchise that is drifting further from relevance.

Tyreek Hill didn’t say he’s leaving football. He didn’t say he’s done with Miami. He set one playful condition and let the internet run with it.

As Hill joked online, the Dolphins’ season kept unraveling. What came next wasn’t humor, but hard questions and growing frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike McDaniel avoids future questions as the Dolphins’ season spirals in Cincinnati

As the Miami Dolphins walked off the field after a loss to the Bengals, the questions were louder than the answers. The playoffs were already gone. And once again, Miami’s collapse came after halftime, leaving its head coach facing scrutiny he chose not to engage.

Mike McDaniel declined to address his future after Sunday’s blowout. Instead, he narrowed his focus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The focus for me as a head coach, there is plenty to focus on,” McDaniel said. “I don’t spend my time thinking about the job I already have.”

NFL Network reported earlier Sunday that owner Stephen Ross is expected to stick with McDaniel in 2026, despite Miami missing the playoffs for a second straight year and owning the league’s longest playoff win drought at 25 years. McDaniel neither confirmed nor denied being told that.

What he did address was the pattern. Miami unraveled again in the third quarter. Four turnovers led directly to four Bengals touchdowns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m just very, very frustrated and angry about this continued third-quarter thing,” McDaniel said. “The dam breaks, and all of a sudden, we play a different style of football… It starts with me.”

The loss came a week after Miami was eliminated from postseason contention in Pittsburgh. That defeat also forced McDaniel into a difficult call. He benched Tua Tagovailoa and turned to Quinn Ewers.

Ewers’ first NFL start showed flashes. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 260 yards and guided three scoring drives. He looked comfortable early.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It didn’t feel fast to me,” Ewers said. “It felt good to be out there.”

However, the second half told a different story. Ewers threw two interceptions as the game slipped away. McDaniel refrained from placing blame, instead highlighting the team’s collective breakdown.

Tagovailoa was on the sidelines as the emergency third quarterback, providing support and encouragement. McDaniel’s message stayed consistent. No excuses. No future talk. Only accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m furious because I’m allowing it to happen,” he said.

The Dolphins’ season is nearly over. The questions around it are not.