Tyreek Hill’s Offseason Turmoil Still Lingers as Dolphins Make Quiet Locker Room Move

It was Week 18 against the New York Jets, a game that might as well have been a tipping point for the Dolphins and Tyreek Hill alike. Cameras caught Hill clearly frustrated, and midway through the game, he did something that sent shockwaves through the locker room – he pulled himself out. Right after the loss, Hill blurted out: “I’m out, bruh.” Simple but loud. It wasn’t just a heat-of-the-moment gripe; it was a declaration loaded with meaning. Hill was saying loud and clear that his future in Miami was uncertain.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

That moment didn’t just fuel trade rumors – it rattled the foundation of the Dolphins’ team unity. Hill himself later owned the moment, admitting in an offseason statement on a livestream that his frustration stemmed from winning his entire life, only to have it crumble now. “I’ve been winning my whole life, bruh. Y’all don’t understand, I bust my a– every day,” Hill said. “I deserve to have some kind of opinion.” It was raw honesty about competitiveness colliding with disappointment.

On Pro Football Talk, Mike Florio unpacked the fallout with blunt clarity: “Tyreek Hill, after last season ended – basically said, time for me to go. Wanted to be out of Miami.” Florio recalled seeing Hill at the Super Bowl convention center, “Well, Tyreek Hill talked to anybody who would talk to him that day because he was trying to convince anyone and everyone that he was sorry and he wants to be in Miami, and it’s all about maturity and change.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Cut to the 2025 offseason, and Hill mentioned how he doesn’t deserve to be the captain. And to hold that position, he must prove himself again. As per Florio, the Dolphins “listened.” “When it was time to cast the votes, Tyreek Hill, not a captain for Miami Dolphins.” The sting wasn’t just symbolic – it was real, a mark on Hill’s ego that could fuel further tension in Miami’s locker room. Florio warned of a “potentially toxic stew” brewing. The 60-year-old added, “But I’m not surprised. No one should be surprised. It’s good to know the players understand. Yeah. How can you make the guy a captain when he said openly, ‘I don’t want to be here anymore?’”

via Imago Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Chris Simms backed this up, explaining that football leadership is about more than stats. “The players also get a feel for where the team is and who the team wants to be the leaders of the team…When coach is always like, ‘Hey, follow this guy,’ – the team gets the picture,” Simms said. Hill, however, hasn’t “given them the feel,” especially after his personal conduct. “He’s still in the process of, I think getting in the good favor of back into the Miami organization.” The team wants leaders who earn respect day in, day out – not just produce metrics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Hill’s raw exit and his sharp words fueled trade rumors, but he never formally requested a trade. Instead, the wideout apologized for how things ended, owning the moment. The Dolphins’ General Manager Chris Grier mentioned Hill didn’t ask for a trade during exit interviews. But acknowledged the chasm the “emotional” finale created. Hill’s injury-wracked 2024 stats also reflected the uphill climb: 81 catches for 959 yards and 6 touchdowns in 17 games. So all these things hint at progress, but this move by the Dolphins tells a very different story.

AD

Miami’s 2025 captaincy vote

The Dolphins held their locker room vote for captains. Six players earned the nod, but Tyreek Hill, the man who once proudly wore the “C,” was notably absent. Instead, leadership banners were handed to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and teammates Aaron Brewer, Alec Ingold, Jordyn Brooks, Zach Sieler, and Bradley Chubb. This capped a trend of fewer captains overall. Dolphins are down from eight in 2024, signaling a sharper focus on leadership quality over star power.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Head coach Mike McDaniel clarified the philosophy behind the change. “The team I think knew the assignment a little bit more and were focused on giving the keys of captainship to those that had earned it each and every day,” McDaniel said. “I think that’s what it speaks to me the most, is a football team that knows who they want to be led by.” His words made it clear the move was less about punishing Hill and more about spotlighting those who consistently lead on and off the field.

The Dolphins quietly reshaped their leadership for 2025. They didn’t need flash or fanfare to send the signal: leadership is earned, ego checked at the door. For Tyreek Hill, the offseason turmoil wasn’t the final headline. It was a rough comeback story about earning back trust and respect.