Tyreek Hill Sends Call for Help to Fred Warner After Viral Video of 49ers Star’s Recovery Progress

ByMuskan Lodhi

Jan 12, 2026 | 9:24 PM EST

Miami Dolphins‘ wideout Tyreek Hill caught everyone’s attention after he reacted in shock to a fellow NFL star’s recovery. His comment comes after the 49ers linebacker Fred Warner shared a clip that went viral on social media.

“Fred Warner who your trainers 🙃” he wrote on X, reacting to Fred Warner’s clip.

On Monday, Warner shared his recovery video just one day after the 49ers’ dramatic 23–19 Wild Card win over the Philadelphia Eagles. In the clip, he can be seen practicing catches, showing a powerful sign of progress after a serious ankle injury. No wonder he took Tyreek Hill by surprise, who is also eyeing a comeback after the leg injury.

The star linebacker dislocated and fractured his right ankle back on October 12 during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while making a tackle. With his form getting better, many believe his practice window could open soon.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

