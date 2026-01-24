Tyreek Hill Sends Strong Message on Regret as Jeff Hafley & Dolphins Take Tough Decision

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill’s words hit as the Dolphins’ internal clock speeds up.

There’s a fresh development in the Tyreek Hill-Miami Dolphins saga as the star wide receiver has sent out a new zinger on X after the franchise shared its plans for 2026. Hill and the Dolphins have been at loggerheads since the wideout was ruled out for the 2025 season with a knee injury against the New York Jets in Week 4. Since then, Hill has posted several cryptic tweets that certainly have to do with his future playing career, including a recent post about how one should deal with regrets.

“That is why I tell my kids, live your life with no regrets!!” Tyreek Hill wrote on X.

While Tyreek Hill’s motives behind this tweet remain uncertain, its timing has raised some eyebrows.

Recently, the Miami Dolphins underwent a massive overhaul in their leadership group as the franchise brought in a new general manager, Jon-Eric Sullivan, and replaced head coach Mike McDaniel with former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. As part of this new era in Miami, the Dolphins unveiled a new advertisement that included wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, running back De’Von Achane, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks.

While this addition highlights the direction the franchise is taking for its future, it also throws a light on those who are most likely to leave the team, like Tyreek Hill, who was previously considered a franchise cornerstone. These rumors about an exit were also fueled by a recent report from the Miami Herald, which details how the Dolphins could soon release the star wide receiver.

“Hill, coming off a major Week 4 knee injury, is due to make $29.9 million next season, but none of that money is assured until mid-March, when $11 million of the $29 million becomes guaranteed if he’s on the team, as well as a $5 million roster bonus.” Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson wrote. “So the Dolphins almost assuredly will release Hill before mid-March.”

Jackson further justified this claim by highlighting how the Dolphins could reduce their cap hit from $51.9 million to $28.2 million if they release Hill before his $11 million becomes guaranteed in mid-March.

With these reports about the Miami Dolphins moving away from Tyreek Hill continuing to surface, the Super Bowl LIV champion has slyly revealed where he would like to go next.

Where does Tyreek Hill want to end up after Miami?

With his future with the Miami Dolphins looking uncertain, Tyreek Hill has hinted at where he wants to play next. After leaving the Kansas City Chiefs, the star wide receiver has recorded 340 catches for 4,733 yards and has scored 29 touchdowns in 54 games for the Dolphins in his career. While his recent injury has raised concerns about his future in the league, he remains a top talent.

Hence, Hill has highlighted two teams where he would like to play. The first one is his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as the 31-year-old had tweeted about the new Chiefs offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy.

Hill wrote, “EB to the Chiefs hm,” as he has had some of his most productive seasons under Bieniemy. Hill played under the Chiefs’ OC from 2018 through 2021, in which he averaged 85.7 receptions, 1,213.5 yards, and 10.7 touchdowns per season.

While a Kansas reunion remains in the picture, the 31-year-old has also been eyeing the Los Angeles Chargers, who recently signed the former Miami head coach, Mike McDaniel, as their offensive coordinator. McDaniel was pivotal in Tyreek Hill joining the Dolphins, and hence, when the Chargers confirmed his signing, Hill took notice.

“Mike to the Chargers, hm,” the 31-year-old wrote on X.

With the Dolphins poised to part ways with Tyreek Hill before March to avoid guaranteed money, the star receiver has made his preferred destinations clear. Either a reunion with the Chiefs under offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy or joining former coach Mike McDaniel with the Chargers, marking a potential end to his tumultuous three-year stint in Miami.