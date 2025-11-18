Tyreek Hill Teases Next Career Step After Dolphins WR’s ‘Unemployed’ Update

Miami Dolphins‘ wide receiver Tyreek Hill suddenly finds himself in recovery mode and in search of a new direction. He tore his ACL while playing against the New York Jets, ending his season early and throwing his future with the team into doubt. Now fans are wondering: what comes next for the ‘Cheetah’? Hill stirred the buzz even more with his latest Instagram update.

“Up to Something, the type that turn to Some thing #DJCheetah 🐆,” Tyreek Hill wrote in the caption of his latest Instagram post.

That caption sparked immediate curiosity with some fans even asking him to be a DJ at the Fins’ games. And honestly, who expected Tyreek Hill to sit still? Instead of slowing down, the ‘Cheetah’ has shifted his energy to music. In the video that he uploaded with the Instagram post, Hill stood behind the DJ equipment, mixing tracks with intense focus.

The room cheered as Tyreek Hill dropped beats and jumped around. He shook hands with people in the room and had a huge smile on his face. You could tell that the Dolphins star enjoyed every second of it. But this pivot didn’t come out of nowhere.

On November 13, Tyreek Hill already hinted at his new passion when he re-shared talk show host Andy Slater’s post on X. Slater claimed that Hill had told musician Luther Campbell about his DJ plans earlier that week. Hill didn’t hide it either.

“Coming to play house music near you 😊,” Tyreek Hill announced via X.

This could be a new chapter in the WR’s career taking shape right in front of us. And Tyreek Hill isn’t the only NFL star who has embraced music. New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones also dives into his musical side during the off-season. But Hill’s situation feels different.

The star WR is facing a career crossroads now. Injuries often push players to rethink everything, but Hill’s shift feels like more than just a hobby. It feels intentional. However, he also hinted at retirement plans on Terron Armstead’s “The Set” podcast.

“At the end of the day, I feel like that decision is based upon how I feel and where my mindset is at the moment,” said Tyreek Hill. “I love playing football, but it takes a lot out of you, mentally and physically. I’ll make that decision after talking with my family.”

Tyreek Hill admitted that he still loves football, but he made it clear that the sport takes a heavy physical and mental toll. He even made it clear that he would be at peace if this chapter in his life ended sooner rather than later.

Is Tyreek Hill parting ways with the Dolphins?

The speculation around Tyreek Hill grew fast after his injury in late September. Multiple reports suggested that Miami planned to release him before the start of the 2026 season. His production this year – 21 catches, 265 yards, and one touchdown in four games – barely scratched the surface of his potential, but the injury changed everything.

Then Tyreek Hill updated his Instagram bio on November 14. One word: “Unemployed.”

Many might’ve laughed at it and taken it as a joke. But it is possible that it was a hint about his exit from the team. The speculation grew when a columnist for the Miami Herald also suggested that Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel could make drastic moves with Hill.

“Tyreek will be cut for cap space, and he has a MASSIVE rehab ahead of him,” wrote Omar Kelly via X. “If he took out an insurance policy, it might be more financially beneficial to cash out and retire.”

The Dolphins’ WR has a contract that doesn’t make things easier. He signed a three-year, $90 million deal in August 2024 with the Dolphins, with one season left. His 2026 cap hit is a massive $51.9 million. Now, for a franchise that sits at 4-7 and seems ready to rebuild, parting ways with an expensive veteran might feel necessary.

However, Tyreek Hill left the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021 and delivered an explosive 2023 season in Miami, with 1,799 yards and 119 catches. Expectations were high. Yet the Dolphins never fully clicked with the WR. Now the team may reset, and Hill might do the same. Hill seems ready to explore every option. And for the first time in his career, those options go far beyond the field.