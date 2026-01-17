Tyreek Hill Wants to Start Fresh Trash Talk Against Track Stars After Noah Lyles Canceled Race Against Dolphins WR

Essentials Inside The Story Tyreek Hill has reignited his rivalry with the track and field world

Tyreek Hill’s competitive fire doesn’t take an offseason. For most NFL players, the offseason is a time to heal. For Tyreek Hill, it’s a time to pick a new fight. Just when the dust settled on his track beef with Noah Lyles, the Miami Dolphins‘ speedster is back on social media with a cryptic message aimed squarely at the world’s fastest men.

“It’s off-season.” Tyreek Hill posted on X, “just start my trash talk with all the track guys. 🧐”

A few months ago, Tyreek Hill publicly challenged Lyles to a 50-yard track race. While there was no race at first, the two sports personalities trash-talked online until a race was planned. Their race was supposedly happening on June 17, 2025, at New York’s Times Square shortly after Hill ran a 10.15-second 100-meter dash.

However, Lyles canceled the event at the last moment, citing personal reasons. Hill felt frustrated about the cancellation and responded with a Homer Simpson meme, superimposing Lyles’ face over the cartoon character fading into the bushes.

Hill hasn’t completely closed the door on Lyles and still wants to lock horns this year to finally meet on the track. It turns out that Hill was a 2-time state track champion back in the day during high school, and solidifies his 10.15-second dash time as an exception for a football player.

Looking at his rival, Noah Lyles clocked a personal best time of 9.79 seconds in the 100 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The track and field athlete has run multiple sub-9.85 times throughout his career and has also raced internet personality iShowSpeed in a 50-meter race in late 2024.

Following the race, Tyreek Hill then challenged iShowSpeed to a race for $100,000. The condition proposed was that prize money would go to his nonprofit foundation if he won. iShowSpeed accepted the challenge and fired back at Hill, recalling an incident where he showed up at one of Hill’s Dolphins practices only to be turned away. He accused Hill of avoiding the race and called him all talk.

Currently, the WR is undergoing rehab for his dislocated left knee and multiple torn ligaments, including his ACL, that he sustained during Miami’s Week 4 win over the New York Jets. And while Hill contemplates his future during the offseason, he has also been thinking about going back home.

Tyreek Hill’s cryptic post becomes the talk of the town

Coming off an injury-shortened 2025 season and with his future in Miami uncertain, Hill posted about wanting to “go home” on Friday. By home, does the WR mean that he wishes to go back to Kansas City, where it all started in 2016? Hill was selected by the Kansas City Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft, where he primarily played as a return specialist as a rookie and later transitioned into a WR.

Following his rookie year, Tyreek soon became the “Cheetah” that everyone knows him as, owing to his speed. During his time with the Chiefs, the WR was selected to the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons in the league. He also won the only Super Bowl championship

( Super Bowl LIV) of his career till now in Kansas City, and was also named to the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team.

Although Hill later clarified that he was stuck at the airport, the context matters here. With just one year remaining on his three-year, $90 million contract, the WR may very well get traded to a different team if Miami decides it’s best to let him go. Kansas City becomes a strong contender as they have witnessed some inconsistencies in their WR room, and getting Hill back with Patrick Mahomes may fix some of their worries going into the 2026 season.

However, getting Hill back would also mean the Chiefs swallowing a major financial burden as Hill is due $29.9 million in base salary, with a $51.9 million cap hit and $28.2 million dead cap value.