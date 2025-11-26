Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Keeta Vaccaro Shares Family Update After Surprising New Direction

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been navigating a turbulent chapter in his life this year. While his NFL future in Miami looks uncertain post-injury, his marriage also appears to be in its final stretch. Keeta Vaccaro had filed for a divorce from Hill after 17 months of marriage, and the split has played out publicly all year. Yet, Vaccaro just showed up online to share a heartwarming moment with their daughter, Capri Hill.

In a recent Instagram post uploaded from baby Capri’s account, Vaccaro shared a major milestone moment for her daughter. Capri just celebrated her first birthday in a pastel-filled setup. In the video, she sat in a pink high chair surrounded by soft balloons and a fairytale castle theme.

A cake decorated like a tiny tower was placed before Hill’s daughter as she looked at it with wide eyes. Vaccaro kept filming as baby Capri reached for the cake and burst into tears while everyone wished her a happy birthday. The video of this birthday celebration highlighted a mix of chaos and charm that many parents can relate to. The reel was captioned “Princess Capri,” perfectly matching the dreamy celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capri (@capri_hill)

However, this wasn’t the first time Vaccaro has marked Capri’s growth with a sentimental touch. Back in May, she celebrated Capri’s six-month milestone with a DIY bouquet. She shared it with a sweet post and the caption, “Capri is turning 6 months old today. I made her a bouquet of flowers 💐.”

The updates about Capri are mostly one-sided, as neither Keeta nor Tyreek has barely mentioned co-parenting.

Hill and Vaccaro’s relationship began in 2021, and the couple then got married in November 2023. However, things changed dramatically in April this year, when police visited Hill’s condo after a reported domestic dispute involving Capri. Vaccaro then filed for a divorce from him the very next day, saying the marriage was “irretrievably broken.”

Since then, Vaccaro has continued posting updates that show Capri hitting milestones with resilience. But while navigating all this turmoil, he recently made a surprising decision.

Tyreek Hill’s estranged wife makes a surprising decision

Keeta Vaccaro has made it clear that she is committed to her well-being. Last week, through an Instagram post, Vaccaro announced that she is returning to school.

“I’m going to the University of Miami for my Master’s in Finance so I can become the big sis who actually explains wealth the way it should’ve been taught,” Vaccaro wrote in the caption of the post. “No gatekeeping on this journey 😌💸.”

In the video uploaded with the post, Vaccaro further explained that she wants to understand how to grow, manage, and protect her money. And she wants to teach her followers everything as she learns. That kind of move takes confidence and maybe even a touch of rebellion.

“I’ll be pretty much just kind of going over all the everything that I’m learning,” Vaccaro said. “That way, girls that are in my position or even men, know about financing, saving money, investing money. I wish I would have a big sister like this so.”

So while her split from Tyreek Hill remains messy, Vaccaro continues to share sweet moments with Capri. Her latest move shows a woman rebuilding, not quietly, but openly, with purpose and on her own terms.