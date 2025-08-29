Tyreek Hill’s Ex-Wife Flaunts New Luxury Possession Amid Costly Divorce Saga

Tyreek Hill is known for his “Cheetah” speed on the field. But off the field, he has found himself navigating a far slower and more exhausting race – the unraveling of his marriage. Hill married influencer Keeta Vaccaro in November 2023. But within just 17 months, the relationship ended in a highly public divorce battle. Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 7, 2025. Just one day after, police were called to a domestic dispute at their Miami condo. Though officers determined no crime occurred, Keeta’s mother alleged that Hill had acted in an “aggressive and impulsive” manner and had thrown a laptop during the argument.

Since April, the couple’s split has been fought line by line in court documents. More than 130 filings and mounting costs have made headlines across sports and entertainment media. Judges have ordered Hill to pay significant sums for support, legal fees, and housing. At the same time, Vaccaro has continued to highlight her lifestyle online. And her latest post is one of the strongest signals yet of how divorce settlements translate from the courtroom into daily life.

Vaccaro recently shared a photo carousel on Instagram where she featured her outfit of the day – an all-white ensemble paired with a Dior bag. Alongside the fashion statement, images of a Bentley Bentayga SUV appeared. The post echoed not just her personal style but also the high-value possessions that became points of dispute during the divorce proceedings.

The Bentley Bentayga had been among the contested items in court. Originally, Keeta sought continued use of the SUV, valued at more than $200,000. However, Judge Spencer Multack ruled differently. The court orders required Tyreek Hill to provide her with $100,000 toward another vehicle instead of retaining the Bentley. The Instagram post suggests that either through court-ordered funds or former access, the SUV still remains part of her public image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeta Hill (@keeta_vaccaro)

The public display underscores how the financial obligations currently binding Hill also maintain Vaccaro’s lifestyle. Dior accessories and luxury SUVs mirror the legal phrase that defines much of the court’s orders: “status quo.” The court has ruled repeatedly that Hill’s payments must preserve the standard of living Vaccaro had during the marriage. Her Instagram posts, intentionally or not, echo that judicial sentiment. Plus, here public display of luxury reflects the larger reality of one of the NFL’s costliest divorce sagas – here’s how mounting obligations make it so.

The mounting costs of the Tyreek Hill-Keeta Vaccaro split

Court filings confirm just how expensive “status quo” can be for an NFL star. Tyreek Hill has been ordered to provide between $20,000 and $50,000 monthly in support. Pay $457,517 toward legal bills and cover additional major expenses. Exclusive use of the couple’s waterfront condo, worth $5.5 million, has been awarded to Vaccaro. While Hill remains responsible for carrying its mortgage, utilities, insurance, and even the internet. The results have left him continuing to fund the same households and luxuries that are now showcased on his estranged wife’s social media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The financial disputes extend beyond cash transfers. At one point, Hill canceled Vaccaro’s debit card. Accused her of using it to pay student loans and transfer funds to her mother. In his order, Judge Multack wrote: “The wife testified that she was provided between $20,000 and $50,000 per month in spending money via the husband’s debit card. She is seeking $50,000 per month in ‘status quo’ spending.” In July, Hill added to that picture by providing her with a $500,000 check “to do with what she pleased (pay personal expenses or legal fees).” Though the court granted her substantial support, it also rejected her request for renewed direct access to Hill’s accounts.

The divorce is not limited to financial issues. The couple shares custody of their eight-month-old daughter, Capri. Hill remains responsible for providing health insurance for both Capri and Vaccaro. Earlier this month, Keeta revealed that Capri was briefly hospitalized due to a sudden illness. The ER incident highlighted how personal and public pressures intersect as the divorce progresses. Against this complex backdrop, Hill’s troubled history continues to draw attention. It includes past domestic violence allegations and recent lawsuits. These issues ensure the breakup remains one of the most scrutinized in professional sports.