Tyreek Hill’s Ex-Wife Keeta Vaccaro Turns to Faith After NFL Star’s Daughter Suffers Health Scare

“Last night was scary,” said Keeta Vaccaro. She was recalling the night her eight-month-old daughter with Tyreek Hill was rushed to the ER. Capri Hill had grown unusually “warm, sleepy and just not herself.” Vaccaro posted about the scare on her verified Instagram account and later shared that emergency pediatrician Dr. Jared Friedman of STARDOC Pediatrics guided them to the ER, where staff performed tests and stabilized the infant. Fortunately, Vaccaro’s quick call to bring her to the ER ensured her safety, and her recovery has taken a positive turn since then. It was a moment of desperation and urgency that Keeta would not like to revisit ever again.

She showed her gratitude to her concierge doctor, Dr jared Friedman, and the ER team at STARDOC Pediatrics. “So grateful for the kind of care that shows up at late night and gets things handled. She’s doing much better today 💖 Thank you, @drjaredmiami 🙏🏽,” she posted on Instagram. And fans have rallied behind her during this difficult period, sending many GWS notes. “Thank God Capri is doing better.🙏🏽. I wish this type of care was administered to ALL children.🙏🏽❤️” read one comment on Instagram.

It has been a tumultuous year for the mother. Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 7, 2025, after police responded to a domestic dispute at the couple’s Sunny Isles Beach condo; authorities said there was no ongoing criminal investigation and no arrests were made. In the midst of these challenges, she has found solace in faith. On a recent story on her Instagram page with the caption “Church with the family,” Keeta, her two siblings, and her daughter were walking to church together. She has put out similar stories in the past, often involving her siblings or cousins.

Family has always been at the heart of Keeta’s life, and she shares a close bond with her three siblings. Her Instagram stories serve as a living archive, capturing everything from six-month milestones to Sunday morning church walks. Giving her 95.6k followers a front-row seat to it all. She would often share glimpses of her relationship with her husband in the past, even sharing a YouTube channel, but that has stopped since the divorce.

Capri, neglected by father, Tyreek Hill

“I have the same rights as a father as her as a mother, and I can take my baby whenever I want.” After being accused of endangering his daughter by his then-wife, Tyreek did not back down and stood his ground. When Keeta described a confrontation that resulted in Tyreek walking aggressively around the apartment after grabbing his 4-month-old, authorities reported that her comments angered the Super Bowl Champion.

While disputes within the house never got physical, and authorities didn’t push for an investigation. Things were never quite the same. Keeta filed for divorce the next day. A move that sparked a messy legal battle that’s still far from over. It’s been four months since they began legal proceedings, and the two have continuously traded Jabs with each other.

From Vacarro’s end, her legal team accused the Dolphins star of prohibiting her through a pattern of “coercive control.” This comes after Tyreek asked her to stop making comments that are “denigrating, disparaging, and uncivil” and damaging to his reputation. Keeta’s team fought back, saying that the law shouldn’t favour Tyreek “because he is famous’ and doesn’t want to “look bad.” This is just one chapter from a string of fiery exchanges. It has been a back-and-forth between the two without an end in sight, as the two are not backing down, with the battle shifted to the courtroom