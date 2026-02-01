Tyreek Hill’s Trade Price Revealed Amid Reunion Rumors With Patrick Mahomes & Chiefs

Essentials Inside The Story Hill’s future uncertain as Dolphins enter full rebuild

Trade would require contract restructuring and conditional picks

Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos emerge as potential landing spots

The Miami Dolphins’ decision to hit the reset button could send shockwaves through the AFC, as superstar Tyreek Hill is now the biggest name on the trade block. As Miami enters a full rebuild, major roster decisions are imminent, and one of the biggest questions is whether the star wide receiver will stay or be moved.

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan broke down the potential cost of acquiring Tyreek Hill, and it’s not cheap. Any team trading for the veteran receiver would almost certainly have to restructure his contract, given his current $29.9 million base salary and massive $51.1 million cap hit. Any team pursuing Hill would likely part with at least a conditional Day 3 pick as a price to pay.

Hill is entering his age-32 season, coming off a gruesome ACL injury that limited him to just four games in 2025. That means a trade would likely hinge on conditional draft pick compensation tied to his health and production. Teams already in the mix? The Chiefs, Chargers, and Broncos all have reason to be intrigued by a player capable of transforming an offense if he returns to form.

Hill remains one of the league’s most talked-about players, even after an injury-plagued 2025 season. He appeared in just four games before suffering a serious left knee injury, including a torn ACL. Before going down, Hill recorded 21 receptions, 265 receiving yards, and one touchdown, showing flashes of the explosive playmaking that made him a star.

Miami’s rebuild is a key reason Hill is now part of trade discussions. The Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley as head coach, signaling a clear shift in direction. Reports suggest quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s future could also be impacted. With so many changes, Hill’s timeline with the team no longer aligns with Miami’s long-term plans.

Contract considerations add urgency to the situation. Hill signed a four-year extension through 2026, but it includes a potential out after this season. With no guaranteed money remaining, a long-term extension during a rebuild appears unlikely.

Miami’s reset has placed Hill at the center of major decisions. His talent still draws interest, and he’s even been dropping hints about a possible reunion, with many speculating a return to Kansas. According to his recent tweets, a homecoming could be a real possibility.

Tyreek Hill’s reunion with the Chiefs stays in the headlines

Tyreek Hill could be on the move again, and Kansas City might be the most intriguing destination. A reunion with Patrick Mahomes has drawn particular interest. Nearly four years after being traded to Miami, Hill could provide an immediate boost to the Chiefs’ offense, which has faced consistency issues this year.

While the team is projected to be over the salary cap for 2026, Hill’s contract would not carry over if Miami releases him. The Chiefs could also leverage the NFL’s veteran salary benefit to manage costs if they pursue him.

Miami is expected to decide on Hill before the start of the 2026 league year, which could make him a free agent. Other teams, including the Chargers and Broncos, may enter the mix if Hill is medically cleared. Some insiders emphasize that when healthy, Hill remains an explosive playmaker capable of changing games in an instant.

With Miami rebuilding and Hill’s contract situation pointing toward a split, a move via trade or release seems possible. Whether a contender takes a calculated risk or Hill reunites with the Chiefs, his return to the field could have major implications for the 2026 season.