A promising first NFL start from quarterback Kyle McCord gave the Miami Dolphins a chance to pull off an upset, but their comeback effort ultimately came down to points they could not put on the board. Three missed kicks proved especially costly in a two-point defeat, leaving the team with another loss and a glaring problem to address before its next game. With the season already slipping away, Miami could not afford to let the same issue carry into Week 11.

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The Dolphins wasted little time making a change. The team announced on Monday that it had waived kicker Zane Gonzalez, one day after his struggles against the Indianapolis Colts contributed to a 24-22 defeat.

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Gonzalez missed field goals from 47 and 51 yards, along with an extra point. The second field-goal miss came with 9:54 remaining in the fourth quarter and would have given Miami the lead. Instead, the Dolphins remained behind and eventually fell short despite getting within two points.

Head coach Jeff Hafley did not hide his frustration after the game. He pointed directly to the missed kicks when asked about the difference in the result.

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“We’ve got to make the extra point, and we’ve got to make the field goal. I mean, I’m not going to ever BS you. I mean, 24 to 22,” Hafley said. “We miss an extra point, which forces us to go for a two, and we miss two field goals; that’s seven points.”

The 31-year-old had only recently become Miami’s full-time kicker. He initially joined the active roster through practice squad elevations for his first three appearances before the Dolphins signed him to the active roster on November 14. Sunday was his fourth game with the team, but his performance left little room for another opportunity.

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Across those four appearances, Gonzalez converted just six of 10 field-goal attempts and six of seven extra-point tries. His struggles against Indianapolis were particularly damaging because the Dolphins had remained competitive despite several other obstacles.

Miami finished with more total yards than Indianapolis, 293-276, won the turnover battle and committed only three penalties compared with the Colts’ 13. Yet the missed kicks proved decisive in a game the Dolphins lost by two points.

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McCord also gave the offense some encouragement in his first NFL start. Filling in for the injured Malik Willis, the rookie completed 17 of 32 passes for 209 yards and added a three-yard rushing touchdown.

Running back Ollie Gordon II contributed 76 rushing yards, while cornerback Chris Johnson returned an interception 59 yards for a score. Those plays helped Miami fight back after falling behind 21-7, but they were not enough to overcome the missed opportunities.

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However, Gonzalez’s departure leaves Miami needing a replacement ahead of its Week 11 road game against the Buffalo Bills on November 22.

The Dolphins had reportedly brought veteran kicker Daniel Carlson in for a workout the previous week, giving them a potential option as they assess the position. However, there has been no official announcement of a replacement.

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Gonzalez leaves Miami with a career record of 121 field goals on 152 attempts and 169 successful extra points on 178 tries across 82 games. He previously played for Cleveland, Arizona, Carolina, Washington, and Atlanta before joining the Dolphins this season.

At 1-8, Miami has little margin for error as it tries to find positives during a difficult season. The Dolphins have now moved on from Gonzalez and must find a more reliable option before their next test.