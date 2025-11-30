What Is Greg Dulcich’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Dolphins TE’s Salary, Contract, Earnings & More

Tight end Greg Dulcich is back on the gridiron with the Miami Dolphins after being cut by the New York Giants ahead of the 2025-26 NFL season. Picked up as an injury replacement for Darren Waller, Dulcich hasn’t had a major impact on the field as he averages 11.1 yards per reception, but with his balance of blocking and receiving, he has grown into a valued member of the Dolphins roster.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

With that said, let’s get to know more about Greg Dulcich, his contract, and his NFL journey, which started with the Denver Broncos.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Greg Dulcich’s Net Worth?

Over a four-year NFL career, Greg Dulcich has earned a net worth of $5,182,755 based on his career earnings, as reported by Sportac. This figure doesn’t include his revenue from investments and endorsements. Dulcich was picked up in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft with the 80th overall pick by the Denver Broncos. Since then, he has had an injury-riddled career, which has seen him play for the New York Giants and now the Miami Dolphins.

Greg Dulcich’s Contract Breakdown

After being released by the New York Giants before this season, Greg Dulcich was acquired by the Miami Dolphins for their practice squad before being transfered to the main roster. Dulcich signed a one-year contract in Miami worth $1,100,000, as reported by Sportac. This deal includes an average annual salary of $1,100,000. In 2025, the 25-year-old will earn a base salary of $1,030,000 while carrying a cap hit of $629,444.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Greg Dulcich’s salary?

Team Year Salary Cap Hit Miami Dolphins 2025 $1,030,000 $629,444 2026 UFA

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Greg Dulcich’s Career Earnings

Through this four-year tenure in the NFL, Greg Dulcich has earned a sum of $4,564,204 while playing for three teams. After being picked with the 80th pick of the 2022 NFL draft by the Broncos, Dulcich earned $$3,335,671 over a two-year period, where he dealt with a significant hamstring injury.

Then, after the New York Giants picked him in the middle of the 2024-25 season, Greg Dulcich went on to earn $$394,368 during his time in the Big Apple. Now in the ongoing NFL season, the 25-year-old joined the Miami Dolphins, where he signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Look at Greg Dulcich’s College and Professional Career

Greg Dulcich grew up in Glendale, California, and attended Saint Francis High School in La Cañada Flintridge. After a successful High School career, Dulcich was ranked as a three-star recruit by ESPN and listed as the 78th-ranked recruit in California. He was initially recruited by Derek Sage, the receivers coach for Washington State. But as Sage moved to UCLA, the 25-year-old followed him back to his home state.

After his four-year college career, Greg Dulcich was the second-ranked tight end on The Athletic‘s list of prospects. Looking at his numbers at UCLA, Dulcich caught 42 passes for 725 yards and five touchdowns in 2021 as he started 12 games. This was a major improvement for the TE as he had recorded 26 catches for 517 yards and five touchdowns in the previous season.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Dulčić (@greg_dulcich) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Across the last two seasons, he averaged more than 18 yards per catch. Dulcich earned second-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2020 before earning first-team All-Pac 12 honors in 2021. These performances prompted the Denver Broncos to pick him in the 2022 NFL draft. He has since recorded 49 catches for 553 yards and has scored 2 touchdowns over 25 games in the league.

With the Miami Dolphins riding a winning wave after beating the likes of the Buffalo Bills and the Washington Commanders, it will be interesting to see how Greg Dulcich performs in the remainder of the season.