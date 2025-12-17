What is Quinn Ewers’s Net Worth in 2025? All About Dolphins QB’s Salary, Contract, Career Earnings & More

Miami is shaking up its QB room. After a lackluster showing against the Steelers, Tua Tagovailoa is out, and rookie Quinn Ewers gets the nod against the Bengals in Week 16. The move signals a fresh start for the Dolphins’ offense and opens the door to a bigger conversation about Ewers’ rising profile and net worth as he steps into the spotlight.

“A major move in Miami: the Dolphins are benching QB Tua Tagovailoa and turning to Quinn Ewers as their new starting QB, per sources. Ewers’ first start comes Sunday vs. the Bengals,” confirmed ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

After his disappointing performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins have made a decision. Tagovailoa may have put up a decent stat line of 22 for 28 completions over 253 yards, two touchdowns, but the Dolphins’ offense struggled as they could only find three points and fewer than 100 passing yards through three quarters. Hence, head coach Mike McDaniel has decided to move on from Tagovailoa and start Quinn Ewers against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16.

What is Quinn Ewers’ Net Worth?

Per Spotrac, Quinn Ewers will sign a four-year, $4.3 million contract with the Miami Dolphins. The former Longhorns quarterback will get a signing bonus of $131,331, with annual earnings of $1,082,833. But before his NFL contract, Quinn Ewers emerged as the poster boy for NIL deals during his college career as he earned around $4.3 million.

