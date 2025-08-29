Who is Ryan Crow? All You Need to Know About Dolphins LB Coach’s Family, Career & More

Miami Dolphins outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow made headlines on August 29th after being arrested on a domestic violence charge, according to jail records obtained by Local 10 News. Fort Lauderdale Police confirmed that Crow, 37, was taken into custody on a battery charge related to a domestic incident. Records indicate he allegedly struck or touched a victim, though further details surrounding the case have not yet been released. As of Aug. 29th morning, Crow remained held at the Broward Main Jail with no bond set.

The Dolphins quickly addressed the matter, releasing a statement, “We are aware of the serious matter involving Ryan Crow and currently gathering more information. Ryan has been placed on administrative leave effective immediately. We have been in communication with the NFL and will reserve further comment at this time.” Before joining Miami’s coaching staff in 2024, Crow spent six seasons with the Tennessee Titans. During his tenure in Tennessee, he served in roles including outside linebackers coach, defensive assistant, and assistant special teams coach, building a reputation as a versatile member of the defensive coaching unit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Crow’s sudden arrest marks a serious turn in his otherwise steady NFL coaching career. While his future with the Dolphins remains uncertain, the incident has placed renewed scrutiny on personal conduct standards within the league. Further developments in the case are expected in the coming days.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.