Who Is Singing the National Anthem at Dolphins vs. Commanders at Bernabéu Stadium? Life, Net Worth, & More About Karina Pasian

After taking down the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, the Miami Dolphins aim to stack another victory to strengthen their AFC East standing. To do that, they’ll need to get past the Washington Commanders. Meanwhile, the NFL’s 2025 World Tour will conclude its international run with the first-ever regular-season game in Spain.

Before the heat of the battle takes over at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, a Grammy-nominated vocalist with deep roots in New York’s classical music scene will take center stage to perform the National Anthem.

Who is Karina Pasian? National Anthem performer at Dolphins vs. Commanders

The Madrid Marine Infantry Group Band will play the Spanish National Anthem. For the U.S. National Anthem, Madrid-based vocalist Karina Pasian will grace the stage.

As per sources, Karina grew up in a musically inclined family and began practicing piano at the young age of three. She is of Dominican and Armenian descent. While Russian is her first language, she can also perform songs in six other languages: English, Spanish, Italian, Arabic, Turkish, and French.

Pasian started her formal classical training in kindergarten. Later, she also attended New York City’s Professional Performing Arts School.

What is Karina Pasian’s net worth in 2025?

She has built her career as a renowned musician. However, there is no publicly available information on her earnings or financial status.

Karina Pasian’s music career, awards, and achievements

Pasian was one of the most coveted singers by music labels. She ultimately chose to begin her professional music journey by signing with Def Jam in 2006. She released her debut album, First Love, on August 19, 2008.

The album featured singles like “16 @ War” and the more successful “Can’t Find the Words,” which peaked at No. 88 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip Hop Singles chart.

The album even earned a Grammy nomination for “Best Contemporary R&B” later that year. Following this, she had tours and covered hit songs on her YouTube channel. She released her album Something Warm to Wear in 2020. Just recently, she took the singing role of Princess Nefer in the Warner Bros. film “Mummies”

Apart from Karina Pasian, the event will feature other exciting performances.

Who will perform at the Dolphins vs. the Commanders’ halftime?

For the Halftime Show, the league decided to bring in a familiar name, Puerto Rican star Daddy Yankee. The music legend will come out of retirement for this special event. But he won’t be performing alone.

The music legend will be joined by Argentine DJ and producer Bizarrap to perform their newest collaboration. The two will perform the “BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66” for the first time at the event.

“I am really looking forward to performing onstage again with the incredibly talented Bizarrap,” Daddy Yankee shared. “I feel so joyful about music and the amazing track we have created together – sharing it with fans around the world has already been so rewarding. Get ready, Madrid, get ready, NFL, we are going to have an amazing show!”

“Getting the opportunity to headline the halftime show for the NFL’s first game in Spain is a huge honor,” Bizarrap said. “Especially alongside Daddy Yankee, such a legend. We’re going to be celebrating our new song Daddy Yankee: BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66 on stage — I can’t wait.”

While DAZN will broadcast the game, nearly 84,000 fans are expected to be in attendance to watch the game, which is set to be unpredictable. Describing the league’s vision, the NFL’s executive vice president of international business and events called it “a mini Super Bowl.”

Considering the star-studded lineup, it doesn’t seem to be an exaggeration.