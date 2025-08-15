Worries Mount For Mike McDaniel After Tua Tagovailoa’s Dolphins Save Face vs Lions

It’s the fourth quarter, your star QB is hobbled, the defense is gassed, and the doubters are already writing the obituary. We’ve seen this NFL movie before – the gritty underdog finding a spark when the lights are brightest. Think Eli Manning escaping that Patriots rush, or Joe Flacco heaving a Mile High Miracle.

That flicker of defiance? That’s what the Miami Dolphins channeled Thursday in Allen Park, flipping the script after a practice so lopsided it felt like watching the Monstars drain the Tune Squad’s talent in Space Jam. Just 24 hours prior, the narrative was bleak. Observers used words like “disastrous” and “embarrassing” to describe Miami’s first joint practice against the Lions.

From blowout to breakthrough

One veteran reporter bluntly called it “as lopsided a joint NFL practice as I’ve ever seen.” Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown treated Dolphins corners like tackling dummies, Jared Goff carved them up, and even a scrap between former Lion Ifeatu Melifonwu and Jameson Williams felt like another L. Grant Stuard’s Tuesday smack talk, “I don’t know if they practice how we practice” – felt prophetic.

The injury report read like a Pro Bowl absentee list: Tyreek Hill (oblique), Jaelan Phillips, Zach Sieler, Alec Ingold all sidelined. Fold? That seemed the likeliest outcome.

But football, like a great season of The Last Dance, reveals character when the walls close in. Thursday was Miami’s response. Down multiple key weapons, Tua Tagovailoa and the offense found their rhythm early. With Hill watching, Jaylen Waddle became Tua’s security blanket. The connection? Crisp.

Three red-zone TD connections in 7-on-7 drills set the tone, a stark contrast to Wednesday’s misfires. “It was very important,” center Aaron Brewer stated, cutting through the mid-August noise. “It’s just the name of the game. You have your good days, you have your bad days. And once you have your bad days, you flush it and come back better.”

The supporting cast stepped up big time. Tariq Black, seizing extra reps, wasn’t just present; he was impactful. A TD grab from Zach Wilson in 7s? Check. Back-to-back pass interference calls drawn? Check. A 20-yard rocket screen? Check. Even a crucial uncalled PI on 4th down late couldn’t dim his effort.

Then came the play of the day: Tua lofting one to Dee Eskridge in the end zone. The receiver soared over Lions CB DJ Reed like he was channeling Randy Moss circa ’98, snatching the ball amidst gasps. The sideline erupted – a genuine, raw celebration pulsing through the offense. Eskridge wasn’t done, adding a 20-yard post route catch for good measure. Stock? Way up.

Finding grit in the grind

Yet, concerns linger like humidity in South Florida, particularly in the secondary. St. Brown still feasted Thursday – burning Cornell Armstrong for one red-zone TD and out-leaping Storm Duck for another jump-ball score. Kendall Sheffield and Melifonwu got roasted deep by Jameson Williams.

While Duck flashed late with a key PBU in the crucial situational period (where Miami’s defense notably stiffened), the overall picture for the corners remains murky. Losing Kader Kohou for the season already stung; a non-existent pass rush Thursday (without Sieler and Phillips) exposed their youth and inexperience. Stock? Down. It’s the biggest question mark hovering over Hard Rock Stadium.

Brewer, however, saw beyond the position groups. He saw the heart his team displayed when it could have crumbled. “It shows what we’re made of and how we deal with adversity,” he emphasized. “That’s when you see who your team is – when you have adversity and how you respond to it.”

For McDaniel, watching his $212.4 million QB operate efficiently without his top weapon, seeing unheralded guys like Black and Eskridge rise, and witnessing his defense buckle down when it mattered most – that is the valuable takeaway. The worries? They stem from legitimate depth issues, especially at corner and along the banged-up O-line. But the response? That tasted like resilience.

It was a face-saving, gut-check performance proving that while the Dolphins might be bruised, their spirit, much like Tua’s lightning-quick release, remains sharp and ready to fire. The season isn’t built in a day, or even a joint practice, but salvaging pride in August can forge the steel needed for December.