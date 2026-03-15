Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle Says He’d Beat Up Patrick Surtain II, Challenges Him to a Boxing Match

Essentials Inside The Story Jaylen Waddle playfully threatens to beat up cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

A retired champion tight end officially challenges a viral WWE superstar.

These unexpected boxing challenges stem from one internet star's arrogant claim.

With social media star turned WWE wrestler Logan Paul throwing out boxing challenges for NFL players, Miami Dolphins wideout Jaylen Waddle has joined the conversation by calling out his former college teammate, Patrick Surtain II, to a fight. Waddle was attending the Brand Risk 13 event at Florida Atlantic University, where he was asked about his possible in-ring opponent for a hypothetical bout, and the Dolphins WR1 wasted no time in naming the Denver Broncos cornerback.

“Pat Surtain, I beat the f— out of him,” Waddle said during an interview with Brand Risk Promotions. “I’ll beat the dog sh– out of him. There are a lot more people, but that’s just off the top of my mind. I’ll beat the dog sh– out of bro.”

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With Waddle throwing down the gauntlet, Patrick Surtain II was quick to respond with a jibe of his on responding to the video shared by Brand Risk Productions.

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“Got a little too much dip on your chip 😤👀,” Surtain wrote on X.

While many will raise concerns after comments like these, for Jaylen Waddle and Patrick Surtain II, this is just friendly banter. Waddle and Surtain were teammates who lived together at the University of Alabama since 2018 and even earned All-American honors as freshmen. The duo then played a key role in the Crimson Tide bringing home the National Championship in 2021. Hence, the pair are often seen taking friendly jibes at each other, be it on or off the field.

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“It’s going to be some trash talking,” Surtain said ahead of a Broncos-Dolphins game in 2023 when asked about the prospect of facing Jaylen Waddle. “That’s just the type of friendship we have. Even off the field, we talk trash all the time.”

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However, alongside these jibes, the duo is also seen supporting each other, as highlighted by Patrick Surtain’s “Tell ’em send the Brink’s truck!” comment after Jaylen Waddle signed his three-year, $84.7 million contract extension with the Dolphins in May 2024. As the two continue to support each other through their NFL careers, football fans may soon get an opportunity to see the duo lock horns in the squared circle.

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While a Jaylen Waddle-Pat Surtain II fight is still far from fruition, NFL fans could soon see a four-time Super Bowl champion throw hands with Logan Paul, who appears to have united NFL stars after his “Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match” comments.

Rob Gronkowski issues a direct challenge to Logan Paul

Ahead of the upcoming Fanatics Flag Football Classic on March 21, former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has issued an open challenge to Logan Paul.

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Gronk’s charged-up reaction comes after Paul claimed, “Not a single football player could beat me in a boxing match.”

However, the WWE superstar soon backpedaled on this decision when former NFL players Le’Veon Bell and Breiden Fehoko accepted his challenge.

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While Paul cited concerns from the WWE as his reason to back out, this decision didn’t sit well with Rob Gronkowski. Hence, during a recent appearance on the Up and Adams Show, the star tight end called out the social media star to a bout at the Fanatics Flag Football Classic in Los Angeles.

“If Logan Paul wants a piece of me, I’m down to throw it down on the field and even throw my fists,” Gronkowski said on the Up & Adams show. “Just go at it. All-out brawl on the football field. I don’t care it’s flag football, and it’s a family event. I will fight him on the field if he wants to fight me right there and then in the flag football game.”

Both Gronk and Paul are set to compete in a flag football event organized by Fanatics Studios and Tom Brady. The flag football tournament will also include star athletes like Saquon Barkley, Myles Garrett, and Odell Beckham Jr., among others. Hence, far before a possible Jaylen Waddle-Pat Surtain II bout, NFL fans may witness Gronkowski and Paul go at each other on March 21.