“You’re an Embarrassment”: Cop Who Arrested Tyreek Hill Celebrates Dolphins Release, Doubles Down on the Controversy Incident

Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill is forced to the ground after being handcuffed and led to the sidewalk by Miami-Dade Police Department officers in Miami, Florida, September 8, 2024 in a still image from police body camera video. Miami-Dade Police Department/Handout via REUTERS. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY

Tyreek Hill’s release from the Miami Dolphins recently brought an ugly past incident back into the spotlight. While his exit was part of the team’s roster cut, a retired cop from Miami believes it was bound to happen. Danny Torres, who detained Hill two years back, not only celebrated this development. He also made sure to let everyone know of his bitter feelings for the NFL star.

“Hmmm… I guess it took a bit, but Karma got you,” Torres said, as reported by MLFootball on X. “Now that I am retired I can tell you how I feel about you. You’re an entitled A—–E and an embarrassment to the team and city that kissed your a-s. I wish you the best and hope you are able to afford ALL that child support, especially now that you’re unemployed. But I’m sure someone will pick you up and you will cause havoc in their team and city. Just how you did in Miami.”

On February 16, Miami parted ways with Tyreek Hill mainly to clear cap space, saving approximately $22.9 million. As many league experts wondered where the receiver could land next, Torres took great pleasure in just seeing him go.

The bad blood stems from a September 8 incident during a traffic stop outside Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. Just before the Week 1 game, Hill was pulled over for speeding. The cop reportedly asked him to roll down the window, but Tyreek didn’t follow orders. As a result, Torres dragged him out of the car before forcing him to the ground. Torres then placed a knee on his back and handcuffed him.

The video of the incident blew up on social media, sparking a debate on whether such harsh measures were necessary. Tyreek Hill recounted that the officers “beat the dog out” of him. However, he also admitted that he could have handled the situation differently.

“I could have let down my window in that instant,” he said. “But the thing about me is, I don’t want attention. I don’t want to be camera-out, phone-on-you in that moment. But at the end of the day, I’m human. I’ve got to follow rules. I’ve got to do what everyone else would do.”

Hill also criticized Torres’ conduct and called for his resignation. The officer reacted to the criticism, admitting to feeling “crucified” for simply carrying out his duties. Meanwhile, this controversy surfaced closely after Hill spoke about his departure following four seasons with Miami.

What did Tyreek Hill say after exiting Miami?

The Dolphins moved on from Tyreek Hill on Monday as part of several roster cuts to gain more salary cap flexibility. Other players who learned of their impending exit were linebacker Bradley Chubb, offensive lineman James Daniels, and wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. Shortly after the news came to light, Hill shared a message of gratitude on Instagram.

The Super Bowl champion thanked his teammates, organization, and Fins Nation for some of the most meaningful years. He reflected on the love, trust, and push he received during his time at Miami. Moreover, he gave a special shout-out to fans for their unwavering support.

“And to the fans…y’all are different man,” he wrote. “The way you showed up for us week after week, no matter the outcome— that love was real. I feel it thru out [throughout] the city and every time I stepped into Hardrock. Miami, you have become my home. But the journey doesn’t stop here. Every chapter in life has taught me something. This one taught me leadership, resilience, and mostly gratitude. The love I have for this game is unexplainable.”

Hill stated that he’s not ready to slow down and will be back, better than before. His past season with Miami was not smooth, as a dislocated knee and torn ACL in Week 4 kept him out for the rest of the year. His stint with Miami also saw some off-field controversies, offering minor roadblocks. At 32, he’s hitting free agency for the first time in his career.

While this phase may be challenging for any athlete, Hill’s talent and stature certainly won’t keep him waiting for long. This is the same player who posted consecutive 1,700-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023 before his production declined the following season. With both Miami and Hill now moving on to the next chapter, the star wide receiver gears up to bounce back and reclaim his old form.