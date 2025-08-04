Zach Seiler Contract: How Much Is the Dolphins DT Earning in 2025 After Extension? Salary, Net Worth & More

Zach Sieler, long viewed as Miami’s underappreciated anchor up front, is finally getting paid like the force he’s become. After securing back-to-back 10-sack seasons and earning captain status in the locker room, Sieler has signed a new contract extension that rockets him from overlooked to elite.

A tweet on X by the official account of the Miami Dolphins revealed, “SACK SIELER!” The new deal, announced via ESPN and confirmed by agent Drew Rosenhaus read that Sieler, who turns 30 this September, wasn’t exactly nearing the end but the Dolphins made sure they didn’t wait. He still had two years left on his previous deal. Now? He’s locked in through 2029, with a paycheck that finally matches his presence on the field.

It’s a major leap from his previous three-year extension signed in 2023, which had placed him just 29th among NFL DTs in AAV.

Zach Sieler’s salary takes major leap as Dolphins reward DT with long-term deal

Zach Sieler’s fresh deal with the Dolphins is more than just big money. It has a deeper meaning. The three-year, $67.75 million extension includes $44 million guaranteed and an average annual salary of $22.58 million. For 2025 specifically, Sieler is set to earn a base salary of $7.32 million, a $25,000 workout bonus, and up to $1.25 million in incentives, bringing his total cap hit to $12.45 million.

But while the contract talks were ongoing, Sieler didn’t play the holdout game. He showed up, suited up, and led by example. “I hope the message that it puts out is at the end of the day, we’re going to play football,” he said during camp. “That stuff is very important to me; the respect and the money that my family gets and makes from this game… but to be able to go out there and work despite everything, I think I’m trying to show that you can go out there and play your best ball and still work through stuff.”

That attitude didn’t go unnoticed inside the Dolphins’ facility. For a franchise eager to reset its locker room culture, Sieler’s consistency and grit has set the tone and his earnings actually reflect the impact he’s had on the field.

Zach Sieler’s career earnings over the years

Zach Sieler’s road to financial and football field has been that of resilience. A former walk-on at Ferris State, Sieler clawed his way into the NFL as a seventh-round pick by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018. After getting waived just a year later, the Miami Dolphins swooped in—and the rest is history. Over seven seasons, Sieler has racked up $26,783,881 in career earnings, suiting up for two different teams while becoming a core part of Miami’s defensive identity.

And he’s earned every dollar. Sieler has missed just two games over the last five seasons, producing back-to-back 10-sack campaigns and stuffing the stat sheet across the board. 55 tackles, 19 QB hits, 13 tackles for loss, a pick, and two passes defended in 2024 alone. His performance has been efficient. Pro Football Focus graded him as the 11th-best defensive lineman in 2024 among those who played at least 50% of snaps. He’s never ranked lower than 28th in that metric since 2022.

From a fringe roster guy to one of the league’s most respected interior linemen, his journey has been nothing short of inspiring.