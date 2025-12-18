Zach Wilson Confirms Feelings on Being Snubbed by Mike McDaniel After Tua Tagovailoa Benching

Essentials Inside The Story Why did Mike McDaniel pick rookie QB Quinn Ewers over Zach Wilson?

Wilson aims to be a "good teammate" despite frustrating setback.

Tua Tagovailoa's future remains uncertain.

In another turn for a Miami Dolphins season that’s already been hard to track, Tua Tagovailoa is headed to the bench. That part alone isn’t shocking anymore. The part that is: Mike McDaniel is handing the offense to rookie Quinn Ewers on Sunday against the Bengals, not Zach Wilson. And Wilson didn’t pretend he was fine with it.

“Zach Wilson says it’s frustrating that he didn’t get starting job and he’s a little ‘confused’ why, but will be a good teammate and do what’s asked of him,” Miami Herald reporter Barry Jackson reported on X.

Wilson signed a one-year, $6 million deal with Miami in the offseason to back up Tagovailoa, and the assumption around the league was simple: he’d be QB2. Instead, he’s now behind a seventh-round rookie. That’s a tough spot, and it caught him off guard. It also tells you how McDaniel sees the room.

“The team needs and I’m looking for conviction in QB play. I felt that he would play the position the most convicted, which impacts every player on the field,” the head coach said.

Zach Wilson has seen the field only in small doses this season. Three brief appearances. Nine passing attempts. Thirty-two yards. That’s it. He hasn’t started a game for Miami, and based on this move, it doesn’t look like one is coming. There isn’t much tape to explain the decision, but McDaniel clearly saw something during the week that pushed him in another direction.

This is Wilson’s fourth year in the league. His time with the Jets is well documented. 566 completions on 993 attempts, just over 57 percent completion rate, 6,293 yards, 23 touchdowns, 25 interceptions. A 12–21 record in 33 starts. None of that guarantees you anything. In this league, what you show now matters more than what you were.

Ewers, meanwhile, has mostly lived on the emergency list. Taken in the seventh round, he spent most of his rookie season watching. His only real action came in Week 7 against Cleveland, when he relieved an injured Tagovailoa and went 5-for-8 for 53 yards. That was the entire sample.

He’s 22, calm in the pocket, with a college resume that includes leading Texas to the playoffs in 2024. Perhaps Ewers’ quick release and processing skills will make him a strong fit for McDaniel’s RPO-based offense. After the game against the Bengals, the Dolphins will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New England Patriots. This decision by Mike McDaniel seems like a last-ditch effort by Miami to salvage a season that has been spiraling.

Still, experience usually wins these moments. McDaniel’s choice has surprised fans, the locker room, and Wilson himself. And with all the quarterback shuffling in Miami, the bigger question hasn’t gone away. What does this say about Tua Tagovailoa’s future?

The Dolphins have a decision to make next year

Tagovailoa’s contract is part of what makes this so complicated. He’s owed $54 million fully guaranteed in 2026, and another $3 million of his 2027 salary becomes guaranteed on March 15 next year. If the Dolphins decided to move on from him in 2026 with a straight release, they’d be staring at a $99 million dead cap hit.

But a post–June 1 designation would spread the damage, lowering the cap hit to $67.4 million in 2026 and $31.8 million in 2027. From a pure numbers standpoint, keeping him another year can make sense. But football decisions don’t always follow the numbers, and after the poor play and the players-only meetings, it feels like Mike McDaniel may already be moving on.

This season has been rough. Tagovailoa missed a career-high six games last year. He’s stayed on the field in 2025, but the production hasn’t followed. Fifteen interceptions in 14 games is a career high. The grip he once had in the locker room doesn’t feel as strong. And from the outside, it doesn’t look like the relationship between quarterback and coach is headed toward a reset.

It’s hard not to think his time in Miami is nearing the end. Whether that comes next year or the one after, that’s still unclear. What’s just as unclear is the plan if they do move on. The Dolphins haven’t been bad enough to land near the top of the draft, so there’s no easy path there. And the veteran market doesn’t offer many names that clearly raise the ceiling.

That’s compounded by the fact that next year’s quarterback class hasn’t developed into what many hoped it would be. There’s no obvious answer waiting.

So if Miami does decide to turn the page, what’s next? That’s the question hanging over everything. The Dolphins have choices to make, and none of them feel clean. The decisions they make over the next few months will echo well beyond next season.