Ex-Wife Keeta Announces New Career In ‘Finance’ After Multi-Million Tyreek Hill Divorce Settlement

As Tyreek Hill’s off-field troubles mount, his ex-wife Keeta Vaccaro is making a strategic move to control her own financial future, funded by the very settlement that marks their separation. In the aftermath of a high-profile NFL divorce, one person’s financial loss is another’s opportunity for empowerment, as Vaccaro has taken a step towards self-empowerment and long-term independence.

“So, I’m starting finance school,” said Keeta Vaccaro on her Instagram. “Because I honestly just want to understand money. Not just earn it. But I want to understand how to manage it, how to grow, how to protect it. And I’m taking you guys with me as I’m going on this new journey.”

Keeta Vaccaro’s announcement marked the beginning of a new chapter. Pursuing this Finance degree would essentially be her first step in a new career. Keeta Vaccaro earned her undergraduate degree in entrepreneurship and marketing from the University of Miami, finishing her program in 2019. Her academic background has since shaped her growing presence in business and brand building.

“I’ll be pretty much just kind of going over all the everything that I’m learning,” She further added. “That way, girls that are in my position or even men, know about financing, saving money, investing money.”

Vaccaro made it clear that she wants to highlight her journey through her course, so that others can learn from her mistakes and take advice. Her main motive is to guide her followers as a big sister that she never had. Apart from her finance studies, she has also interested in learning about AI, showcasing that the University of Miami alumna is trying to rebuild her life from scratch.

While Keeta Vaccaro steps into a new chapter, Tyreek Hill continues to navigate the ongoing changes brought on by his divorce settlement.

Tyreek Hill is accused of domestic violence amid new findings

Tyreek Hill’s Hall of Fame career may be undeniable. Off the field, though, his personal life isn’t the best. After 17 months of marriage, Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce on April 8, 2025, getting the Miami condo, $100,000 for a car, and $457K for legal fees. And now, filings have added even more drama, bringing new allegations into the spotlight.

Recently, the documents about domestic violence by Tyreek Hill were unsealed in court. The document said that the Super Bowl winner threw Vaccaro on the floor, attacked her, ripped her hair, and even tried to hurt her while she was pregnant with Capri.

The NFL has opened an investigation into the allegations against Tyreek Hill under its personal conduct policy, which could result in fines or suspensions. Hill, sidelined for the season after a knee injury on September 29, now faces scrutiny off the field, with the league reviewing legal findings before deciding on any formal action. The ongoing probe could have major implications for both his career and reputation.

The divorce could have added to the impact on his career as well. Hill only managed to score one touchdown in the 2025 NFL season. He made 21 receptions for 265 yards in 4 games for the Dolphins before suffering an ACL tear. The injury took him out for the rest of the season. With his 2025 season being one of his worst, it will be interesting to see how the “Cheetah” bounces back in the future.