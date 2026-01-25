Donald Trump Announces Super Bowl Decision, Slams Halftime Performers Bad Bunny & Green Day

US President Donald Trump has already checked one Super Bowl box that no other sitting president has before. Last year, he showed up and made history by attending the game in person. This time, though, the scene flips. With Super Bowl LX set for Feb. 8 in California, Trump has decided to stay away.

The game is not the issue. Instead, his frustration is aimed squarely at the musical acts booked for the night, including Bad Bunny and Green Day, both of whom have been vocal critics of him.

“I’m anti-them,” said the president. “I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

Bad Bunny’s history with Trump explains why the tension feels personal. The Puerto Rican rapper has made his views clear in public and through music.

Last year, he released “Nuevayol,” a song that included an imitation of Trump’s voice saying, “I want to apologize to the immigrants in America. . . . This country is nothing without the immigrants. This country is nothing without Mexicans, Dominicans, Puerto Ricans, Colombians, Venezuelans, Cubans.”

That message alone put him firmly on the opposite side of the president. On the other side, Green Day, who is set to kick off Super Bowl LX during the opening ceremony, has never exactly played it safe either.

Over the years, they have taken repeated shots at Trump. During a New Year’s Eve performance two years ago, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong changed the lyrics of “American Idiot” from “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda.”

However, the halftime shows are not the only reason Donald Trump is skipping the Super Bowl this year.

This is a developing story…