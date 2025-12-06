Donald Trump Takes Unexpected Shot at NFL With Name Change Call During FIFA World Cup Draw

Essentials Inside The Story Donald Trump sparks a football-vs-football debate

The FIFA head has a special message for the President

President Trump wants his name tied to the Commanders' new investment

The longest-running transatlantic squabble isn’t about food or customs. It’s the never-ending football vs. soccer debate. Americans insist their version has earned the name. Europeans point to the obvious: it’s a game built around kicking a ball. And on this one, Donald Trump sounded like he was leaning toward the European camp.

With the FIFA World Cup headed to the U.S. next year, Friday’s draw brought plenty of fanfare. Trump was in the room, and he tossed out a line that’s bound to get a reaction from just about every American football fan.

“When you look at what has happened to football in the United States, which is soccer in the United States, we seem to never call it (football) because we have a little bit of a conflict with another thing that’s called football,” Trump said Friday during the FIFA World Cup draw.

“But when you think about it, shouldn’t it really be called … this is football, there’s no question about it. We have to come up with another name for the NFL. It really doesn’t make sense when you think about it,” the President added.

It’s probably the World Cup excitement talking, or at least, that’s the charitable interpretation. Fans believe that once the soccer buzz fades, odds are he’ll move on. Still, hearing a U.S. president suggest renaming the country’s most beloved sports league is… something.

The NFL has carried its name since 1922, back when it swapped out “American Professional Football Association” for “National Football League.” The “football” part has never been touched. But Trump made it sound like he’d be willing to take a swing at it.

It’s also pretty clear he was telling FIFA exactly what FIFA wanted to hear. The organization handed out its first-ever “peace prize” at the event, and the recipient was, naturally, Trump. FIFA even adjusted the draw lineup to make him feel at home.

“Donald, you can do what you want; this is your place,” Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, said.

So no, NFL fans probably don’t need to brace for a rebrand anytime soon. This was more about politics, optics, and some friendly handshakes across the aisle of world football. But leave it to the World Cup draw to spark another round of the football-versus-soccer conversation that never actually ends.

Also, we might see some other name changes within the NFL.

Donald Trump wants the Commanders’ stadium renamed

The president has never hidden his affection for the NFL. He was at a Washington Commanders game recently, even stopped by the Fox broadcast, and by all accounts walked away impressed with the new stadium plans. So impressed that he reportedly wants his name on the building.

According to multiple sources familiar with the discussions, Donald Trump has been pushing behind the scenes for Washington’s planned $3.7 billion stadium to carry his name. Those efforts have included quiet conversations with members of Josh Harris’ ownership group and some pressure on the government agencies that would ultimately need to sign off on the project.

A senior White House official told ESPN that Trump has made his wishes clear directly to someone within Harris’ investment circle.

“It’s what the president wants, and it will probably happen,” the official told ESPN.

The stadium is still in development. The Commanders are set to invest $2.7 billion, covering all cost overruns, to build a 65,000-seat venue on a 174-acre parcel just a couple of miles from the U.S. Capitol. And if Trump wants leverage, he has it.

“He has cards to play. He can make it very difficult, through government environmental approvals and other things, to make sure everyone who wants this stadium to be built will join to put his name on it,” the source said. “Trump has plenty of cards to play to get his way.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has inserted himself into Washington’s long-running identity conversation, either. Back in July, he threatened to block the stadium project entirely unless Harris restored the franchise’s former name, the Redskins, a name the team retired in 2020 after longstanding concerns from Native American groups.

So while the NFL probably won’t be changing its name any time soon, the Commanders may find themselves navigating yet another round of debates over what their team and stadium should be called.