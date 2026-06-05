Donald Trump Uses Jaxson Dart To Make a Point About Biological Males Competing in Women’s Sports

President Donald Trump has once again put the spotlight on Jaxson Dart, using the young New York Giants quarterback as part of a broader discussion about biological males competing in women’s sports. While the Giants seem eager to move beyond Dart’s previous link to political debates, Trump’s latest social media post indicates the topic remains very much alive.

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“He’s a big, strong guy, and I said, ‘How do you think you’d do at women’s sports?’ And he said, ‘Pretty good, sir.’ He didn’t know I was joking,” Trump said on Thursday at the White House. “Jaxson would be the greatest athlete in the history of women’s sports. You need to see the size of this guy.”

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While Trump was making his point about biological men competing in women’s sports, bringing up Jaxson Dart’s name in the middle of that discussion didn’t feel entirely coincidental. Just last month, Dart found himself in the spotlight after warmly introducing Trump during a pep rally at Rockland Community College in Suffern, New York, at an event held in support of New York Representative Mike Lawler.

“Look, Big Blue Nation, it’s a pleasure to be here. I’ve got to start this off with a ‘Go Big Blue.’ I’d love it if you all would follow with me,” Dart said before leading the crowd in a chant. “What an honor, what a privilege it is to be here. And without further ado, I’m grateful, I’m honored, and I’m pleased to introduce the 45th and 47th presidents of the United States of America, President Donald J. Trump.”

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When Trump took the stage, he returned the praise and spoke highly of the young quarterback. He called Dart a “future Hall of Famer” and described him as a “beautiful guy” with “legs like tree trunks.” Trump later referenced Dart again while talking about several policy goals, including his push to ban transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

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“I’m looking at Jaxson,” Trump said. “I’d like to know, is there any woman in the audience who thinks they can tackle that guy? Because I’d like to meet you. I’d like to shake your hand. I don’t know. Jaxson, you think you can play against women, OK?”

Dart did not respond publicly to the comments, but his appearance at the event quickly sparked discussion and criticism, including reactions from within the team. Linebacker Abdul Carter reacted on X and initially questioned the video, writing that he thought it was “AI” before adding, “What are we doing, man?”

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The situation seems to have cooled off. Carter and Dart have moved on, and there’s no tension evident in the locker room. While Trump continues to mention Dart’s name publicly, Dart has also shared his side of the story and explained the reason behind his decision to introduce Trump.

Jaxson Dart opens up about his Donald Trump rally appearance

Speaking after taking part in the Giants’ OTAs, Dart addressed the attention and first spoke about what he described as a “unique opportunity” when discussing his decision.

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“My thinking was pretty simple,” Dart told reporters on May 29. “I’ve always loved this country. I have extended family members who have fought in the wars. I have two uncles who have retired from the Air Force Academy and have served themselves, and I even have a great-grandfather who served as the Secretary of the Treasury at some point. So, the president position has always been a position that I’ve respected, regardless of political affiliation or political party, and my intentions were just that.”

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Dart also acknowledged that politics can often become a sensitive topic, especially considering the level of attention that comes with being the Giants’ quarterback.

“It’s under a limelight, it’s under a microscope, and there’s a lot that comes with that,” Dart said. “It’s something that I’ve embraced.”

He praised his teammates, too, for their honesty and vulnerability in private chats. Dart added that he’s enjoyed being part of New York’s locker room, though he kept the specific talks confidential. On the field, Dart finished with a 4-8 record as a starter while throwing for 15 touchdowns and five interceptions for 2,272 yards. As he gears up for his second season, it’ll be intriguing to see if the extra spotlight impacts the young player moving forward.