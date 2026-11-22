After Marlon Humphrey’s comments sparked online controversy and drew massive backlash, his sister came out in support of him. She pointed out his good deeds, which she believes everyone has ignored because of one wrong comment.

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“Marlon has donated and served more to Baltimore than every person that has an opinion combined 😂 so if you so mad get in the field and serve and donate to help,” Brittley Maria Humphrey said on X.

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While Humphrey faced criticism over his comments about Baltimore, his sister highlighted that he has also done good for the community. For example, in November 2020, he joined six other Ravens players to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Together, Marlon Humphrey, Mark Ingram II, Matthew Judon, Pernell McPhee, Marcus Peters, Jimmy Smith, and Ronnie Stanley purchased 1,000 turkeys and side dishes for families in need.

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Humphrey also supported local businesses during the pandemic. When Jimmy’s Famous Seafood launched a GoFundMe campaign to help small Baltimore restaurants that were losing money, Humphrey stepped up. He donated $10,000 to the fundraiser on January 19, 2021, to support local businesses.

However, his harsh comments about Baltimore made many people furious, and his previous good deeds seemed to take a back seat to the controversy.

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It all started during an episode of The Marlon Humphrey Show with his co-host Jeremiah Pittman. Pittman asked what Baltimore was famous for making. Humphrey first mentioned “The Star-Spangled Banner” and National Bohemian beer.

But then he made a controversial joke, saying, “They’re best at making criminals.”

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After facing backlash, Humphrey apologized for his remarks. He also removed the episode featuring his comment from his YouTube page.

“I would like to apologize for some comments on my podcast I had about the city of Baltimore,” Humphrey said. “As you guys know, I’ve been here my whole career. Spent lots of offseasons here. Welcomed a son here and I’m an investor in the city. And obviously, I do know the effect that words have and just like to apologize for those comments.”

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His comment upset many fans and players, especially because Humphrey plays for the Ravens, and it seemed like an insult to his own home city. One of those who spoke out was NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, who called him out directly.

“I’ve been sitting with this one for a couple of days, because Baltimore isn’t a talking point to me,” Anthony said in his Instagram post. “It’s in my blood. I came up on Myrtle Avenue in West Baltimore. I saw what this city can take fro you. I lost friends to the streets, and I watched people I loved get swallowed by a system that was built to swallow them. I know the reputation. I’ve heard every joke and every headline my whole life.”

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But even after the apology, Anthony was not convinced that words alone were enough.

“Marlon, I see the apology,” Anthony added to his post. “I’ll take it, man to man. But Baltimore has been apologized to its whole life. Apologies don’t build anything. Presence does.”

Along with the criticism, Marlon Humphrey has also been punished by the Ravens. The team sent him home and decided he would not play in Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

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Head coach Jesse Minter announced the one-game punishment on November 19, 2026. Humphrey will also stay away from team practices for the rest of the week.

Now, Humphrey will miss one game for the Ravens, and this could serve as a warning to other players about the consequences of making controversial comments about their own communities.