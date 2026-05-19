“Done Very Deceptively”: Bill Belichick Blasts CBS Over Edited Interview Involving Jordan Hudson

Eight-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick has just accused CBS of using deceptive editing tactics. He claimed that the network manipulated portions of a 2025 interview to push what he described as a misleading narrative surrounding his relationship with Jordon Hudson.

“I thought that the interview I had with them was done very deceptively,” the football legend said on a new episode of Hang Out with Sean Hannity. “I’ve asked for the transcript from them, and they won’t give it to me.”

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The controversial interview aired on CBS News Sunday Morning on April 27, 2025, when the show featured former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick alongside his girlfriend, Jordan Hudson.

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According to Belichick, the interview was originally meant to focus on his memoir, The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football. Instead, much of the attention shifted to a moment when Hudson appeared to cut off a question about how the couple first met.

The CBS Sunday Morning segment quickly became a talking point after Hudson, who was off-camera during the interview, stepped in as anchor Tony Dokoupil asked about the couple’s relationship status.

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“We’re not talking about this,” she said, according to accounts of the interview.

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Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2025: NFL Honors Awards Ceremony Red Carpet Event FEB 06 February 6, 2025, New Orleans LA Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson pose on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. Mandatory credit Eric Canha/CSM/Sipa USA Credit Image: Eric Canha/Cal Media/Sipa USA New Orleans Saenger Theatre La USA NOxUSExINxGERMANY PUBLICATIONxINxALGxARGxAUTxBRNxBRAxCANxCHIxCHNxCOLxECUxEGYxGRExINDxIRIxIRQxISRxJORxKUWxLIBxLBAxMLTxMEXxMARxOMAxPERxQATxKSAxSUIxSYRxTUNxTURxUAExUKxVENxYEMxONLY Copyright: xCalxSportxMediax Editorial use only

After her interruption, she briefly stormed off, and the interview was reportedly delayed for half an hour.

Bill Belichick has maintained that Hudson was not trying to conceal their relationship or take control of the interview for personal reasons. According to him, she simply stepped in to keep the conversation within the scope that had allegedly been agreed upon before filming began.

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At the time, Belichick also argued that the clips circulating from the interview created the impression that he and Hudson were dodging questions about how they met. In reality, the couple had already publicly shared that they first met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.

His frustration seems to stem less from the question itself and more from how the exchange was edited and later promoted. Speaking on Hannity, Bill Belichick said he “couldn’t believe” the way CBS handled the interview. He questioned whether the network truly lived up to the trust and credibility it publicly projects.

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“Kind of confused about… some of the things that they say they are, but I don’t really see them living up to the trust that they… talk about,” he said.

Belichick also claimed that the criticism surrounding CBS News’ editing practices and its alleged reluctance to release interview transcripts is not new. According to him, the network has faced similar backlash in the past involving interviews with former Vice President Kamala Harris and Ron DeSantis.

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“I’ve asked for the transcript from them, and they won’t give it to me,” he added. “They’ve done that with others. I’m not really sure what that policy is.”

While Belichick’s criticism has drawn attention, CBS has also previously defended its handling of the interview amid the controversy.

Breaking down the Bill Belichick-CBS interview controversy

The interview took an unforeseen twist when an embarrassing incident with Belichick’s girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, distracted all viewers from the book and its contents.

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However, Belichick later explained that he had “clearly communicated” with his publicist that any interviews promoting the book would stay focused only on the book’s content.

“Unfortunately, that expectation was not honored during the interview,” the statement read, via Brendan Marks, posted on X on April 30, 2025. “I was surprised when unrelated topics were introduced, and I repeatedly expressed to the reporter, Tony Dokoupil, and the producers that I preferred to keep the conversation centered on the book.”

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After Belichick’s statement went public, CBS News responded with its own statement on social media later on May 1, 2025.

“There were no preconditions or limitations to this conversation,” adding that this had been “confirmed repeatedly with his publisher.”

Soon after, he accused the network of creating a “false narrative” by sharing “selectively edited clips.”

“Some of the clips make it appear as though we were avoiding the question of how we met,” Belichick said in a statement during the controversy. “But we have been open about the fact that Jordon and I met on a flight to Palm Beach in 2021.”

The relationship between Bill Belichick, 74, and Jordon Hudson, 25, first became public in 2024. Despite all the attention and backlash surrounding the interview, the couple is still together and continues to show off their love online.