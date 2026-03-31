Donna Kelce Sheds Light on Her Role For Upcoming Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift Wedding

As the excitement continues to build around the upcoming nuptials of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the groom’s mom, Donna, has finally spoken about her involvement in the wedding. She was recently spotted walking through LAX Airport when a reporter approached her and asked whether she was helping with Travis Kelce’s wedding plans.

“Is the mother of the groom ever involved?!?” Donna Kelce jokingly responded when asked about her involvement in the wedding.

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Instead of diving into specifics, Donna brushed off the idea of her involvement. She seemed to be happy to enjoy the moment from afar.

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“I’m just happy,” Donna said. “Just so happy for them.”

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Still, the reporter continued asking her whether she might help with smaller details at the event, such as picking candles for the tables or choosing her son’s tuxedo. Even so, Donna remained noncommittal. Donna’s lack of response also came after she addressed the speculation that she had signed a non-disclosure agreement to keep her son’s wedding plans confidential.

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“No, they know I can keep a secret,” Donna said last month in a clip shared by TMZ on X.

At that time, she quickly dismissed the idea that Travis Kelce required her to sign any legal documents to stay quiet. Still, Donna did show excitement about the mother-son dance with Travis, as she called it “interesting.”

While Donna also admitted that she hasn’t chosen a song yet for that meaningful tradition, she did, though, reflect fondly on dancing with her older son, Jason Kelce, at his wedding. For now, she insists on keeping her younger son’s wedding plans private, but that hasn’t stopped insider leaks from surfacing in recent weeks.

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Travis Kelce is expected to address the leaks of his wedding plans

While Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have one of the most high-profile relationships in the world, they want to control how the narrative around their wedding unfolds. But lately, insiders have been leaking major details, including the rumored date, location, and even honeymoon plans that Kelce and Swift have discussed. According to reports, while the leaks have frustrated Swift, Kelce has reportedly decided to take action against the source of it all.

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“In this case, there’s some chatter that the leaks are coming from someone in Travis’ camp, so now he’s on a mission to figure out who’s blabbing, which isn’t exactly his favorite thing to be having to do,” an insider source told Heat World this month. “But he is taking it seriously; anything that upsets Taylor upsets him. At the same time, he’s also trying to get her to relax about all of this.”

Imago Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift attend the men s final US Open Championships 2024, Day Fourteen, Flushing Meadows, New York, USA – 08 Sep 2024 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 14690925ko

As per Heat World’s report, Travis Kelce has been searching his inner circle to identify the source of the leaks. At the same time, some sources have also claimed that Chiefs insider Nate Taylor may have revealed that Kelce hopes to get married before the Chiefs’ training camp begins on July 22. Apart from the date, other media leaks have claimed that Kelce’s wedding ceremony could take place this summer at Ocean House, a venue located near Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home.

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While fans might enjoy learning these tidbits, Kelce and Swift reportedly see the situation very differently. The exposure of these details has reportedly “rattled” Swift and thrown her carefully guarded wedding plans into chaos.

“She’s [Swift] someone who likes to control every detail and keep big moments private,” the source added. “So the fact that their timeline and all sorts of other details have already leaked out has really rattled her. To the point where she’s even floated the idea of changing their plans completely to throw everything off and avoid having it turn into a circus.”

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Ultimately, the situation may impact more than just Travis Kelce’s wedding itself. If Taylor Swift continues to feel stressed about the leaks, Kelce could face additional pressure balancing wedding planning with preparing for the upcoming NFL season. That’s why Kelce reportedly isn’t treating the situation as a minor inconvenience.