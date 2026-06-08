“Don’t Be Afraid”: Giants Legend-Turned-NFL Broadcaster Puts Russell Wilson on Notice After Joining CBS

Russell Wilson will be swapping football pads for snazzy suits in his new role as an analyst on CBS’ The NFL Show. It’s an exciting challenge for the former quarterback, but there are enough reasons why some think he might struggle in this new journey. Phil Simms, who charted the same path as a player-turned-analyst, had some wise words for Wilson.

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“Don’t be afraid. You just gotta say it, man. And that’s the thing,” Simms advised Wilson during his appearance on Up & Adams. “I always say [this] thing about the business that we’re in. Your job, my job, is to tell the truth. And it’s really, really important. And why is it so important? Because the fans only know what they read and what they hear. And so, you have to do it for the player, for the organization, their family, everything.”

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The former Seattle Seahawks QB is known for the peculiar way he presented himself to the media. There was rarely a time when Wilson expressed true disappointment in press conferences. Win or lose, the former quarterback was uncharacteristically positive. Former Detroit Lions player T.J. Lang, who became a sideline reporter, called Wilson “fake” after he featured in a Subway commercial.

NFL, American Football Herren, USA New York Giants Minicamp Jun 17, 2025 East Rutherford, NJ, USA New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson 3 speaks at a press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center. East Rutherford Quest Diagnostics Training Cente NJ USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJohnxJonesx 20250617_szo_ja1_0101

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It’s tough not to suppose Wilson pulling something like “Broncos country, let’s ride,” during the broadcast. Even after a disappointing 9-12 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, he left the post-game press conference with that message. Wilson was a lot less fired up, but it invited quite a lot of backlash that year.

Wilson is now in a position that demands him to be frank.

“I will be curious to see how transparent he is,” Former NFL QB and now-college football analyst, Brock Huard, told The Seattle Times. “He was always so guarded as a player for 15 years, very coachspeak, very cliché driven. I will be very curious to see just how vulnerable and transparent he is. It isn’t a have-to for success; it’s not a through line for everybody, but I do think where maybe authenticity has been challenged at times for Russ, can he let his guard down and be vulnerable and real and transparent?”

One of the rare moments where Wilson let his true thoughts show was when he fired back against Sean Payton, the Broncos’ head coach. might have taken a shot at him. Wilson was sidelined by the New York Giants when they named Jaxson Dart as the starter. The veteran took to social media and claimed that the coach was “classless.”

An attitude like that is what veteran journalist Jeff Hathhorn wants Wilson to have as an analyst.

Russell Wilson needs to address a major aspect in his journey as an analyst

The former Seattle Seahawks QB has enough knowledge to judge the game, having 10 Pro Bowl nods, one Super Bowl win, and being one of the winningest quarterbacks in modern NFL history. But fans want him to get real.

“Can [Wilson] be critical?” Hathhorn said point blank on 93.7 The Fan.

“When a quarterback has a horrible game, or there’s a bad decision, or an old coach makes a bad choice. Can he [be critical]? I think that’s for all players, but especially for Russ, because he’s just dying to be loved. And sometimes that’s a position where you say something or you go on social media or guys just do something, you have to call it like you see it. And that can be very uncomfortable.”

There will be moments that cannot be appreciated. Wilson will have to address the flaws, even in players and coaches he’s worked with, when they present themselves. Broadcasting is not just entertainment, after all.

Can Russell Wilson, with his football mind and experience, live up to what CBS is expecting of him?