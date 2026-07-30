Joe Flacco Reveals Why He Refuses to Watch Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ Despite Starring in It

Netflix dropped Season 3 of its hit docuseries ‘Quarterback’ on July 14, and that gave the fans an unprecedented look into the lives of four prominent signal-callers over seven episodes. This season revolves around Jayden Daniels, Baker Mayfield, Cam Ward, and Joe Flacco. But even though Flacco became a fan favorite on the series, the Cincinnati Bengals star revealed an unexpected stance about the docuseries.

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During a recent conversation with WDTN 2 News’ Kayler Smith, Flacco bluntly confessed that he hasn’t watched ‘Quarterback’ yet. But does he intend to watch the series anytime soon? Well, not really! The veteran quarterback had a good reason for why he is skipping it.

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“I’ve lived it,” Flacco told Smith. “And I don’t need to hear my voice and see all those stupid things that I’m gonna cringe at. So, I leave that up to my family.

“I’ll see little clips here and there, I’m sure. And people will make sure they tell me about it. Everybody wants to tell you about it. But other than that, I just don’t care to watch myself.”

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Produced by Netflix, Omaha Productions, and NFL Films, ‘Quarterback’ covers the grueling reality of the NFL by pulling back the curtain on the grind, glory, and grit that define the sport’s toughest position. The series offers behind-the-scenes access to film study, rehab, and family sacrifices away from the stadium. The officials selected Flacco to give the viewers a closer look into his career.

Throughout his career (18 years), Flacco has completed 4,417 passes for 48,176 yards and scored 272 touchdowns. But ‘Quarterback’ especially captured Flacco’s chaotic 2025 campaign. He began the season as a starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. But by Week 4, they had him on the bench, with Dillon Gabriel replacing him. Soon, Flacco got traded to Cincinnati. There, he started six games and played nine, completing 158 passes for 1,664 yards and scoring 13 touchdowns. Ultimately, he received a contract extension with the Bengals.

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The audience got to watch the real-time emotional shift around the mid-season move that affected his wife, Dana, and their five children. During his time in Cleveland, Flacco used to live alone, while Dana managed the schedules of their children in New Jersey. But things changed for the better with a move to Cincinnati. And once he arrived in Cincinnati, Flacco got a second chance to prove himself as Joe Burrow injured his toe.

However, the veteran quarterback has no intention of replaying those moments again. It seems like the experience was enough the first time around. Yet, Flacco admitted he’d watch certain clips online.