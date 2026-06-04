“Don’t Even Think About It”: Seahawks Star Takes Matter Into His Own Hands To Stop Aaron Donald From Coming out of Retirement

The Seattle Seahawks were already staring at one of the NFL’s most intimidating defenses in the Los Angeles Rams after the Myles Garrett trade. But they now have reason to sweat, because Aaron Donald could consider putting on the Rams uniform once again. The iconic former defensive tackle used to be an absolute menace to the Seahawks, leaving the fanbase with some haunting memories.

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Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp did his bit to stop this from happening, instructing the former defensive tackle to stay put in retirement.

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“I already texted him, and told him he’s not allowed. So we’re good,” Kupp said on The Rich Eisen Show. “I just texted Aaron and said, ‘Don’t even think about it,’ and left it at that. So, we’re good. I’m not worried about it, because he’s not. Because I told him he can’t. I already nipped it in the bud. No one has to worry.”

Donald terrorized their Seattle offense throughout his career, tallying 17.5 sacks across 19 games, per Seattle Sports’ Greg Beacham. Naturally, former quarterback Russell Wilson was his top target, having sacked him 15 times. The QB once said that Donald was the “best defensive player” he’s ever played against. Wilson was 5-13 against the Rams when Donald played.

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Seahawks fans will still remember how a pass disruption by Donald resulted in the QB dislocating his finger. It put Wilson out for the next few games, and it was the first time in his career that he was missing games in a season.

The Rams’ super-team potential with Garrett and Donald creates massive trouble for Seattle’s division title hopes. Both Seattle and LA are top contenders and are expected to reach the playoffs this season. But with Garrett’s return, things have changed remarkably for the Rams, who lead the betting odds to win the Super Bowl now. And if Donald decides to join hands with him, the league might as well declare them champions.

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Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker reported that even as a retired player, Donald’s stats are impressive. He is still the ninth in pressures and tenth in sacks among defensive linemen since 2021. Donald did not put up great numbers during this time, but him still being in the top 10 is a sign of how dangerous his return could look for the NFC West.

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Having been teammates with Donald for seven years, Kupp knows exactly what the defender brings to the gridiron.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Kupp claimed. “I love Aaron. He’s such a good football player. Great dude. Loved to take the field with him down there in LA… I don’t care, whatever, how old he is, how long he hasn’t played. Aaron Donald is Aaron Donald. But it doesn’t matter, because I told him he can’t.”

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But even if he returns, can the 35-year-old fight as he did during his prime?

Sean McVay has high hopes for Aaron Donald despite his age

Rams head coach Sean McVay believed Donald, now aged 35, can handle the NFL grind.

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“Aaron is a guy that I stay really close in touch with, and I know the respect that he has for Myles,” McVay stated during a press conference. “Talked to him about the opportunity to be able to bring [Garrett] on board. If Aaron decides he wants to dust them off at the age of 35, I bet you he could still do it at a pretty high clip.”

Donald continues to aggressively work out and maintain prime football shape. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take that the former defensive lineman “looked like he’d play right now,” after the two met some months ago.

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The former Rams star won’t be the only outlier in the league if he decides to return. J.J. Watt dominated with 12.5 sacks and 39 tackles in his final season as a 33-year-old. Pittsburgh Steelers’ Cameron Heyward posted eight sacks and earned First-Team All-Pro honors at age 35.

General manager Les Snead struggled to hide a smirk when McVay was asked about Donald’s return, NFL.com’s Eric Edholm noted. Perhaps Cooper Kupp sent that text knowing that something is cooking in the Los Angeles camp.