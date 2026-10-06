“Don’t Go Back to Chiefs:” Tyreek Hill Urged to Avoid Kansas City After Team ‘Had No Money’ for Him

Tyreek Hill could head back to Kansas City, reportedly among several teams interested in the free-agent wide receiver, alongside the Buffalo Bills, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers. However, one sports media personality is warning Hill to think twice. The Chiefs, who drafted him in 2016, are pursuing him after losing two wideouts to injuries during their 30-27 Week 4 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The speculation grew after Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that his client could be “potentially signing with a team over the next few days.”

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However, Rob Parker believes Hill should stay far away from his former team. Speaking on Fox Sports Radio, Parker issued a blunt warning to the veteran receiver, urging him not to return to the Chiefs “under any circumstances.”

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“Tyreek Hill. This is a public service announcement for you… Don’t go to the Kansas City Chiefs under any circumstances. Do not do it. Do not help the people who had no money for you, who said, Thank you for helping us win a Super Bowl. We’ll see you later. Don’t do it. Under any circumstances, you’d be better off going elsewhere.”

Parker’s argument centers on how he believes Kansas City handled Hill during his first stint with the franchise. In his view, the Chiefs undervalued the star receiver and were unwilling—or unable—to give him the contract he believed he deserved. Hill helped Kansas City win a Super Bowl and became one of the league’s most dangerous offensive weapons, yet the team ultimately moved on from him rather than meeting his financial demands. Now that the Chiefs are reportedly interested in bringing him back, Parker believes Hill should remember how their first relationship ended.

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The Chiefs’ renewed interest comes at a pressing time for the offense. Kansas City lost Rashee Rice to a hamstring injury and Tyquan Thornton to an ankle injury in its Week 4 victory over the Raiders, leaving the team in need of additional help at wide receiver. That need seems to have opened the door for a potential Hill reunion. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have also publicly backed bringing Hill back to Kansas City.

Parker, however, sees the situation as part of a larger pattern. He also discussed former Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who played a significant role in the team’s offensive success under head coach Andy Reid. Parker suggested Kansas City failed to reward or elevate Bieniemy properly despite his contributions, eventually allowing him to leave the organization.

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“They did it to Eric Bieniemy. I guess he had no choice because he had no gig, right? So he had to go and get a job or whatever. They put him out. They didn’t give him the opportunity, and then they had to go back to Eric Bieniemy. And now, as years have gone by, they need you. Now they want you.”

For Parker, Bieniemy’s situation reinforces his message to Hill: don’t allow the Chiefs’ current need to erase how the organization handled him in the past. With Kansas City now reportedly looking to Hill for help, Parker believes the veteran receiver should consider whether returning to the franchise would truly be in his best interest—or just benefit a team that needs him again.

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The Chiefs drafted Hill in the fifth round (165th overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of West Alabama, and he quickly emerged as one of the league’s most explosive receivers. In 91 games with Kansas City, including 73 starts, Hill recorded 479 receptions for 6,630 yards and 56 receiving touchdowns, along with six rushing scores for 62 total touchdowns. However, contract-extension talks stalled during the 2022 offseason, with Patrick Mahomes’ massive deal already consuming significant cap space. Unable to meet Hill’s market value, the Chiefs ultimately traded him to the Miami Dolphins for a package of draft picks. The move allowed Hill to secure a lucrative extension with Miami, making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history at the time.

After four seasons in Miami, the team released Hill in February 2026, and he has since been rehabilitating a severe knee injury—a dislocation and torn ACL he suffered during the 2025 season. Now, with Kansas City once again showing interest, a reunion could be in the cards. Still, Parker believes Hill should remember how the Chiefs valued him the first time around and avoid returning to a team he feels once undervalued his worth.