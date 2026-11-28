Aaron Rodgers and Mike McCarthy’s disagreements took a nasty turn, ultimately ending Rodgers’ run with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team has now started with Mason Rudolph at quarterback against the Broncos and secured a win. Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy wants to focus on winning rather than paying attention to the noise surrounding the team.

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“I really don’t have one,” Mike McCarthy said after the Broncos game. “I mean, let’s just be real here. There’s only so much time and energy in the day, and I think you have to, when you go through things like that, I have to put all my energy into winning. And that’s really what I have. I get that this is part of the responsibility, and the opinions and comments of others is why I’m in here to answer questions, but I’m focused on winning.”

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This was his response to Mike Tomlin’s comments during halftime of the Chiefs-Bills game on NBC about the entire Rodgers-McCarthy drama.

“I’m upset about it, you know, it’s a dumpster fire,” Tomlin said to NBC’s Mack Tirico. “And I don’t say that in a judgmental way. I presided over a few dumpster fires in my 19 years. But it certainly is upsetting, and I’m sure Steeler Nation is upset.”

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It all started after the Steelers suffered an upset loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on November 22, even though the Eagles had lost seven straight games and were starting Joe Milton at quarterback. Following the loss, McCarthy made it clear that the team needed to review its performance and make changes.

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“For us as an offense, we need to take a step back and look at some things,” McCarthy said. “That’s what tonight and tomorrow is for.”

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Later, he also dismissed questions about replacing Rodgers.

“Like a quarterback, halfback pass, or something? Are you talking deceptively? Or,” he joked before adding, “No, Aaron Rodgers is our quarterback.”

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However, the situation changed on November 24, when the Steelers announced on X at 11:10 p.m. that Rodgers had been benched. McCarthy later explained the decision to the media.

“We talked about some communication and things like that,” McCarthy said. “There was an ultimatum made, clearly outside of his job description. So it was my decision to bench him.”

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What exactly happened became clearer when Aaron Rodgers opened up about the entire situation on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“This is not an abnormal week I’m about to tell you,” Rodgers said. “This is some of the issues that I’ve been dealing with that ultimately led to where we’re at now. “Last Wednesday, we were in a quarterback meeting. Mike came in late, sat down, and within 10 minutes began snoring. Woke himself up and was rattling his papers. We all looked around. Five minutes later, you hear the snoring again. And less than five minutes after that, he walks out of the room as if nothing happened.”

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Rodgers also accused McCarthy of missing several important team activities during the week. He claimed the coach skipped an offensive meeting on Thursday, a walkthrough on Friday, and a morning meeting on Saturday. He added that there was no team meeting on Saturday night in Philadelphia.

He then highlighted McCarthy’s mistake during their game against the Eagles.

“And then comes to Sunday, where obviously we struggled, and the product wasn’t great.” Rodgers also brought up McCarthy mistakenly saying “1-2-3 Packers” instead of Steelers while breaking the halftime huddle during the game.

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These events ultimately led to Aaron Rodgers’ release. Now, he is out there searching for a new team, and Tomlin is confident he could find one.

“There’s certainly a possibility for that,” Tomlin said. “And I just say that based on the 19 years that I held the position that I held. It’s a 32-team league. All it takes is one.”

Now, let’s wait and see how things turn out for Aaron Rodgers and his former team after this massive controversy.