“Don’t Let Him Lie”: Patrick Mahomes Teases Xavier Worthy in Chiefs Social Media Post

Training camp may be around the corner, but Patrick Mahomes and Xavier Worthy are already in midseason form when it comes to trash talk. What started as a basketball-themed social media post from the Chiefs quickly turned into a friendly exchange between the superstar quarterback and his speedy young receiver.

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The Kansas City Chiefs recently took to Instagram and shared images featuring Worthy, Nick Bolton, and George Karlaftis. All three of them were in Chiefs uniforms, but not for football. Instead, they donned sleeveless basketball jerseys. In the caption, the Chiefs jokingly tagged the NBA and asked them not to get any ideas. Mahomes, who formerly played basketball in high school, was quick to comment on WR Xavier Worthy’s hoop skills.

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“@worthyyy can’t hoop! Don’t let him lie!” the quarterback wrote in the comments section, making sure fans knew exactly what he thought of Worthy’s basketball skills.

Not one to back down, Worthy quickly defended his own hypothetical hardwood talents. “I look like I’m finna go get 30,” Worthy added in the comments, confident in his own basketball swagger.

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The friendly banter highlights the strong chemistry between the teammates. And the star quarterback seems to be refusing to let Worthy have the last word. Meanwhile, the Chiefs fans showed their support and love for the playful words in the comment section. After all, such banter shows genuine camaraderie being built between the established leader and the team’s offensive weapon.

Imago September 4, 2025, Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes 15 speaks to the media during the training camp at SPAC on September 04, 2025, in Sao Paulo, Sao Paulo, Brazil. /PxImages Sao Paulo Brazil – ZUMAp175 20250904_zsa_p175_007 Copyright: xLeandroxBernardesx

It’s worth noting that the Chiefs have a uniquely rich history when it comes to basketball. The Instagram post actually came just more than a week after the Chiefs dropped a special documentary titled ‘The Lost Game: The Bizarre Story Of An NFL Basketball Team.’ This film explored a forgotten era when Kansas City players formed an off-season barnstorming basketball squad to stay in shape and entertain fans across the Midwest.

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The Chiefs used to participate in an offseason charity basketball event. They also have a hoop in their locker room, where the players engage in fun games that help with team chemistry.

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“We have some battles, man,” Travis Kelce said as per The Athletic. “It builds a brotherhood. It builds a family. It’s little stuff like that — and the stuff that we do out in the community — where it’s another way for us to connect, communicate, and be more comfortable around each other. You’ve got to cherish it.”

But the banter isn’t limited to the basketball court.

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Xavier Worthy also had a playful warning for Patrick Mahomes

The recent basketball banter is just the latest chapter in their growing off-field dynamic. Just a few months ago, Worthy sent a playful warning to Mahomes, as he challenged Mahomes to get on a golf course. After all, the QB is a pretty good golfer who, along with Kelce, defeated Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in The Match in 2023.

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“@patrickmahomes imma get with you in a couple months,” Worthy wrote in the caption of his Instagram Story. The Story had a poster of the 1st Annual Charity Golf Tournament held at Cimarron Hill Golf & Country Club, Georgetown, Texas, on April 20, 2026. The poster also had a picture of Worthy getting ready to swing his driver with the words “WORTHY DRIVE” written on top for his charity golf tournament.

Regardless of who wins these off-the-field games, the exchange offered another glimpse into the chemistry developing between two players Kansas City hopes will be making plenty of highlights together once the NFL season begins.