“Don’t Look Like a Tough Football Team”: Rob Gronkowski Sounds Off on LA Rams & Claims Roster Is Depending on Superstars to Make Plays

Entering the 2026 season, the Los Angeles Rams were the favorites to win the Bowl, with superstars like Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford in the lineup. But going into Week 6, that hasn’t happened so far, with the Rams being 2-3. Former tight end Rob Gronkowski suggested team dynamics might be the issue.

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“Well, when you’re super loaded like that, I feel like a lot of players depend on the other player to make a play because it’s like, oh, that guy’s a superstar next to me,” Gronkowski said on the Up & Adams Show. “You know, he can make the play on this third-and-down. I really think that sometimes it does happen, and/or it’s like it just doesn’t mesh. Also, they’re not playing tough. Like, the Rams, they don’t look like a tough football team right now.”

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This was a star-studded team by all means. On offense, the Rams had 2025 NFL MVP Matthew Stafford. He had a solid passing attack in WRs Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. The defense had Aaron Donald, Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie. Not many thought the Rams’ opponents had any chance for victories.

Entering Week 6, that does not look the case.

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Gronkowski talked about how the Rams’ defense has been leaking points this season, and it’s looking like they’re “getting pushed over.” That first game alone was a massive downer on the Rams’ campaign, as they never seemed to show the oomph the lineup projects. And, the Rams lost Garrett to an injury.

“They’re getting pushed over. … I think they got to regain a different type of attitude that they’re going to go out there and kick a– instead of relying on, ‘Oh, we got so much talent.'”

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If we look at the latest game of the Rams in the 37-34 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills, Josh Allen dominated the game on legs, having “mechanical problems with his throwing.” He and the Bills’ rushing attack torched the Rams defense with 234 rushing yards, while the Rams were only able to manage 77 yards on the ground.

The frustration of going 2-3 and losing an overtime game was apparent on Rams head coach Sean McVay.

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“It’s been a while since I’ve been this pissed after a game,” he said.

Gronkowski also highlighted the 27-7 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, saying that the 49ers “pummeled them” and made them look “like the little brother.” The Niners were the underdogs in this game, having been through a series of injuries in the offseason. And then, this team managed to restrict the Super Bowl favorites to under 10 points.

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While Gronkowski highlighted the defense, another one of the Rams’ problems has been its special teams. In the loss to the Bills, kicker Harrison Mevis missed two field goals.

“Thought some of the coverage units, we did some really good stuff. And then the kicking game, especially with our PAT, field goal, not even close to good enough. It cost us the game tonight,” McVay said.

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Rams guard Steve Avila also mentioned the moment, stating that the team “fell short on special teams.”

In a rather shocking move, the Rams have waived Mevis.

Now, Gronkowski is focusing on superstar Myles Garrett, saying that he could “definitely” change the mindset of the team, but the superstar has been on injured reserve since September 17 after knee surgery. Insider Ian Rapoport suggested that Garrett might be able to return in Week 7, and that his recovery is “getting to the window.”

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The Rams face the Arizona Cardinals next. On paper, this should be a dominating victory for Los Angeles. The Cardinals have bigger problems than that of the Rams, which should be exploited by the latter. However, can McVay and Co. create a statement in the upcoming matchup? We will have to wait and watch.